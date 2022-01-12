🌱 Trussville Daily: Book Signing + Freshman Bowls 300 Game

Happy Wednesday, neighbors! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny. High: 56 Low: 36.

Here are the top stories in Trussville today:

Meteorologist James Spann is coming to Trussville for a book signing at the Three Earred Rabbit on Saturday. (Trussvilletribune) Hewitt-Trussville freshman bowler Tristan Atwood threw a perfect game at a recent meet. (Trussvilletribune) Springville Area Chamber of Commerce participated with local elected officials in the grand opening celebration of the Big Springs Veterinary Clinic on Tuesday in Springville. (Trussvilletribune) St. Clair County Schools will temporarily transition to virtual learning on Thursday, through next Tuesday, due to the rising cases of COVID-19. (WBRC) The Birmingham City Council voted to approve $500,000 in in-kind services to the new United States Football League (USFL), a Fox Sports-owned league of eight teams that will play its entire 2022 season in Birmingham. (birminghamwatch.org)

Today in Trussville:

Municipal Court - City of Trussville (4:00 PM)

From my notebook:

This article originally appeared on the Trussville Patch