🌱 Trussville Daily: Eagle Forum + Area Unemployment

Good morning, neighbors! It's me again, Dan Shalin, your host of the Trussville Daily.

First, today's weather:

A couple of afternoon showers. High: 54 Low: 41.

Here are the top stories in Trussville today:

Trussville's Eagle Forum discussed topics in the upcoming legislative session such as potential bills addressing gambling and medical marijuana usage at the meeting on Thursday (Trussville Tribune). Trussville-are unemployment still is low according to the latest figures. (Trussville Patch) Hewitt-Trussville junior Hunter Osborne has over 40 Div. I football offers, though not yet one from the University of Alabama. (Trussville Patch) The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has released its 2021 crime stats. (Press Release Desk) The NBA G League's Birmingham Squadron will host a celebration for MLK Day at Legacy Arena. (Alabama's News Leader) Hoover International Restaurant Week kicked off on Friday. (Shelby County Reporter) The St. Clair County Arena will be converted to meet the community's needs during the coronavirus pandemic. (Trussville Tribune)





Today in Trussville:

From my notebook:

This Is Alabama: "Florence is so lovely, y’all. ❤️ Founded in 1826, it’s situated along Alabama’s beautiful Tennessee River, it’s home to several unique landmarks and attractions, including the famous Rosenbaum House and the W. C. Handy Home and Museum...." (Instagram)

This Is Alabama: "There’s a reason hundreds of people visit DeSoto State Park every year. The breathtaking nature park sits atop Lookout Mountain. While hiking along the park’s many gorgeous trails, visitors can take in scenic forests, wildflowers, rushin..." (Instagram)

The Trussville Tribune: "Sean of the South: Dear God" (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, N Lake Drive: "I need to know if anyone witnessed a car accident that took place on Thursday, January 13th, 2022 on Camp Coleman Road in front of Subway and Pump-It-Up? - The vehicles involved were a white Land Rover and a gray Honda Accord older model..." (Nextdoor)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Taxes In Retirement Seminar (January 25)

Add your event

Loving the Trussville Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at dan.shalin@patch.com

You're officially in the loop for today! I'll be in your inbox tomorrow morning with another update.

— Dan Shalin

I can be reached at dan.shalin@patch.com

This article originally appeared on the Trussville Patch