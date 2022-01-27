🌱 Trussville School Board Opening + Former UAB Coach Dies

Happy Thursday, neighbors! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening in and around town, shall we? If you have ever thought about being on the Trussville Board of Education, now is the time to submit your application. Also in the news, UAB's first football coach in the school's history, Jim Hilyer, died Wednesday at the age of 86. Read more below.

The City of Trussville is now accepting school board applications, as Steve Ward’s term is expiring, and the city council is tasked with selecting the next member. (Trussville Tribune) UAB's first football coach, Jim Hilyer, died Wednesday at the age of 86. Hilyer served as UAB's coach for four years. (Birmingham Patch) The Springville Police Department recently welcomed its newest member to the force, a 4-year-old Dutch Shepherd. (Trussville Tribune) The omicron coronavirus surge has may peak soon in Alabama, according to health experts, offering a glimmer of hope for Americans as the COVID-19 pandemic approaches the two-year mark. (Alabama Patch) Some 200,000 jobs are on the line in Alabama and some of the state's favorite independently owned restaurants and bars could permanently close if Congress doesn't replenish COVID-19 relief funding, an industry group warns. (Birmingham Patch)

David Guttery, President of Keystone Financial Group discusses the impact of inflation on consumerism. David has discussed this in client meetings for a year and has cited this as being a potential catalyst for a potential market correct.(Facebook)

Trussville YMCA is hiring Afterschool Counselors at the Y. Learn more here on this post. (Facebook)

Hewitt-Trussville drops to sixth in ASWA’s 7A girls basketball rankings" (Facebook)

