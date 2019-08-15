Can You Trust Your Bank? 5 Key Things To Look For

five keys to look for More

Americans have been leery of banks since the financial crisis of 2007. People lost their homes and their jobs, and today, many are still struggling to recover — even as they see banks and lenders doing just fine. According to popular opinion, banks deserve suspicion at best and condemnation at worst.

Not all financial companies are considered untrustworthy, however. One segment that has succeeded in keeping customer trust is the financial technology sector. Fintech companies have spent the last decade developing consumer relationships rooted in transparency and simplification, and their account growth is skyrocketing as a result. For example, a 2018 study published in JMP, a financial services firm, found that startup investment firms saw a 95% year-over-year growth in customer accounts from mid-2017 to mid-2018, while established firms only saw a 5% growth.

This is likely because consumers want financial institutions that treat them like humans. If traditional banks want to thrive, they should adopt the practices that make fintech companies so appealing.

1. Put Consumers Above Cash

Customer-first attitudes distinguish fintech companies from their big banking brothers. Upcoming generations of banking customers are especially interested in brands that put clients first, and new brands have attracted millions of users by promising to champion customer interests.

“The younger generation will gravitate toward brands that provide the best user experience, the best value, and ultimately, can help them reach their financial goals,” Devin Ryan, managing director and equity research analyst at JMP Securities, told CNBC.

As older individuals retire and younger people gain more capital, banks must learn to appeal to a generation that has never trusted incumbent financial services companies.

Banks probably can’t unseat growing fintech companies on the issue of trust in consumers’ minds. They can, however, rejoin the ranks of trusted institutions. To do so, banks must execute on the blueprint designed by fintech brands.

2. Protect Consumer Privacy

Banks can begin to earn back consumer trust by rallying to the call for increased privacy features and standards. Even the most technologically challenged consumers today know they have data that companies want. By committing to the protection and transparent use of that data, banks can show consumers that they’re the good guys in the data wars.

While most websites offer a vague statement about cookies, others are more clear about exactly how they use customer data. For instance, Danske Bank points online visitors to an easy-to-understand guide on what the company does with cookies. Transparency standards that emphasize helpfulness will enable banks to prove their claims about privacy priorities.

3. Battle Cybercrime on the Customer’s Behalf

Today’s banking customers don’t just worry about companies abusing their data: They worry about cyberattacks and scammers, too. Banks are in the perfect position to become the data-guarding champions their customers need.

Major breaches like the ones at Facebook and in the health insurance marketplace erode consumer trust in the ability of businesses to protect their information. Most people worry that data breaches will lead to identity theft, followed by illicit lines of credit. Even when thieves trick consumers into entering data on fake websites, those consumers want banks to stop criminals before the damage occurs.