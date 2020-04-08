Trust Black Horse Garage To Service Your Beloved Classic Or Exotic Car

Whether you need an oil change or an engine rebuilt, your most prized possession is in the best hands possible.

Whether it's a high-profile exotic, a luxury cruiser, or a rare classic worthy basking on the lawn at a Concours event, owning one of these cars brings a pride one can't describe. On the flip side, finding someone to trust with your most prized possession with even the smallest of automotive services can be a daunting task. If this is the case for you, check out Black Horse Garage, a hidden gem located in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

"It's not the destination, it's the journey," was famously quoted by Ralph Waldo Emerson.

Car enthusiasts can relate to this on a different level. The drive is often more exciting than the arrival, especially when one takes pride in owning a classic, exotic, or luxury vehicle. The downfall is trusting someone to take the car in for any kind of work, no matter how simple or complicated. If this is an issue for you, check out Black Horse Garage and take one less worry off your list knowing that your pride and joy is in good hands, whether it needs an oil change or a rebuilt engine. This business can carefully store your car over the winter, or strip it down to the bare metal to prep it for that perfect paint job.

With decades of knowledge and experience when it comes to working on vintage, classic, and exotic vehicles, clients of Black Horse Garage wouldn't want to be anywhere else when it comes to their automotive service needs and expectations.

Photo by Dan Savinelli/Black Horse Garage Gallery More

In 1991, Black Horse Garage was founded by Frank Buonanno, a deep-rooted exotic car enthusiast, master engine rebuilder, and mechanic specializing in European sports cars. It all started thanks to one Italian automaker - Ferrari. Frank stepped up and rebuilt the engine in his dad's Ferrari at just 15 years old, and that's when he uncovered a natural gift of working on exotic vehicles and the motivation and perseverance to follow a newly found dream. It wasn't long after that Frank was under the wings of the world's top Ferrari mechanics, and he worked hard to perfect his skills down to a science.

After working exclusively on Ferraris for over 20 years, he decided to expand his horizons and venture into other luxury brands including Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Aston-Martin, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar. Frank opened an automotive repair shop and restoration business in Miami, Florida, before ultimately ending up in Bridgeport, CT with Black Horse Garage. With 45 years of luxury and exotic car restoration under his belt, Frank has received endless national awards from the most prestigious European Sports Car Events.

Today, Frank's legacy lives on as his son John Buonanno has followed in his footsteps, having acquired the talent from his father and mastering his skills at restoring and repairing automobiles. John has filled his father's shoes at Black Horse Garage and runs the shop with his lead technician and protege, Matt Carfo. Both Buonanno and Carfo go above and beyond to provide excellent care and service. With a team of dedicated mechanics eager to work on these classic and exotic cars, Black Horse Garage ensures an enjoyable and interactive experience for the customer.

While Black Horse Garage provides excellent service, it also has cars for sale here that would make any car fanatic a little weak in the knees. Take your pick of anything from a 1956 Jaguar XK 140 M Roadster to a '51 Merc M24 sedan with suicide doors, to a vintage Pontiac Trans Am muscle car.