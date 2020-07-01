The Reserve Trust Company - Notice Of Data Breach

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reserve Trust Company ("Reserve Trust") is providing notice of a recent data privacy event that may have affected certain personal information. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information is one of Reserve Trust's highest priorities and the organization takes this matter seriously.

What Happened? Reserve Trust became aware of suspicious activity related to a Reserve Trust email account. Upon discovery, Reserve Trust immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of forensic investigators, to determine the nature and scope of the activity. Reserve Trust's investigation determined that there was unauthorized access to certain Reserve Trust email accounts. Reserve Trust began reviewing the affected email accounts to determine what, if any, sensitive information they contained. On May 4, 2020, this review determined that the email accounts contained sensitive information related to certain individuals. Although Reserve Trust has no evidence of actual access or misuse of information as a result of this incident, Reserve Trust is notifying those individuals whose sensitive information was present in the affected email accounts, in an abundance of caution.

What Information Was Involved? Reserve Trust determined that the information present in the affected email accounts may include affected individuals' name, address, Social Security number, driver's license number, as well as financial information.

What We Are Doing. Reserve Trust is individually notifying those whose information was present in the affected email accounts. As an added precaution, the organization is offering these individuals access to credit monitoring and identity protection services at no cost.

What Potentially Affected Individuals Can Do. Reserve Trust encourages individuals to review the information below related to "Steps Individuals Can Take to Protect Against Identity Theft and Fraud," which provides detail on how to better protect against possible misuse of information. Affected individuals can find guidance in the letters being sent to them.

Reserve Trust's notification to potentially impacted individuals includes information on obtaining a free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com, calling 877-322-8228, or contacting the three major credit bureaus directly at: Equifax, P.O. Box 105069, Atlanta, GA, 30348, 800-525-6285, www.equifax.com; Experian, P.O. Box 2002, Allen, TX 75013, 888-397-3742, www.experian.com; TransUnion, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016, 800-680-7289, www.transunion.com. Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General. Reserve Trust provided notice of this incident to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as required state regulators.

Reserve Trust set up a call center to answer questions from those who may have been impacted by this incident. The call center can be reached at 844-935-2460, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET (excluding some U.S. holidays).

Additional information on how potentially impacted individuals can protect themselves can also be found at Reserve Trust's website: https://reservetrust.com.

