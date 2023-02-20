Trust in crypto is in shambles. How can we rebuild it?

Travis Nelson
·5 min read

The current media climate around blockchain is rife with stories of fraud and misrepresentation. While these stories are not all cryptocurrency-enabled, such as FTX’s misappropriation of customers’ funds, they erode trust in the broader crypto market, specifically with lawmakers and regulators.

To rebuild trust in the industry and engender well-considered regulation, blockchain must embrace digital identity. In some cases, this will require full know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) checks. In others, it will be proof-of-humanity, Sybil-resistant decentralized identifiers, credit score, or accredited investor status. There are also many cases where digital identity is not needed, but we need to be able to distinguish between the types of transactions that are occurring on-chain.

Blockchain uses are growing 

Blockchain and its use cases have grown significantly since the release of Bitcoin in 2009. The technology has advanced in multiple directions, with the advent of smart contracts, new consensus mechanisms, and new forms of governance. Assets have also grown and are now held by millions of people around the world as well as by larger players, with institutions such as BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase, and governments such as El Salvador and the Central African Republic.

Parallel to the growth of blockchain, and with a bit of a head start, there has been a rise in digital payment applications. Products like Venmo have disintermediated cash as a medium to settle between retail parties. It has been hard to regulate cash, though attempts have been increasing, but these centralized payment systems give more visibility and more reporting options. With regulations and reporting trickling down to consumer apps, individual people are seeing more of what used to be back-office processes that affected very few: frozen funds, account closures and restricted withdrawals. And while taxes had to be reported on cash income before, we are seeing more direct accounting with transactions adding to over US$600 being reported to the IRS on these apps.

Though blockchain has not been simply peer-to-peer payments for a long time, there is increasing interest in regulating transactions similar to digital payments between people as well as digital assets as a whole. Institutional players in blockchain have even more concern than IRS reporting. They are bound to perform know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) checks for any funds they are receiving. They also must know that funds they may be intermingling with have gone through these types of checks. In a recent case where processes were not followed in standard banking, Danske Bank plead guilty to fraud and has agreed to forfeit over US$2 billion.

Outside of fraud, institutions must also consider other asset risks. As we still do not have clarity over regulations for digital assets, some token projects are requiring accredited investor status or avoiding the U.S. altogether. Without easy access to that status on-chain, entrepreneurs are avoiding launching any project that is clearly a security that could leverage blockchain’s interoperability. These reporting requirements and regulations were written for centralized systems. It is difficult to apply them wholly to decentralized systems and trying to do so without modification will lose some of the benefits of blockchain.

The trouble with regulating decentralized systems

Long gone is the belief that Bitcoin is anonymous. It’s much easier to track and perform analysis on blockchain than any cash or bank-to-bank transaction ever was, and those transactions are there for all time. Some blockchains are more privacy-focused and anonymous, and while that can be beneficial for the end users, it doesn’t mean that they can avoid all regulations. What is missing from being able to apply regulations sensibly to decentralized systems is decentralized identity.

Data mining the public transactions to identify bad actors doesn’t prevent them from having already performed transactions. It also doesn’t allow for anyone to easily block bad actors from interacting with their protocol.

There is often the argument between permissioned and permissionless blockchains, but that is not a true dichotomy. One set of permissions doesn’t always overlap with another set of permissions, and not all transactions should require permissions. It’s not incumbent upon the corner store to perform AML checks when someone buys beer, though they are often required to check ID, but there’s nothing to check if the customer is buying a pack of gum. Even if we get to a draconian law standard that buying a pack of gum requires AML checks, the customer shouldn’t be locked into going to just one store because going across the street would require onerous re-onboarding for KYC/AML.

The difficulty of blockchain interactions, lack of clarity from regulators, and the burden of re-identification lead to centralization and a lack of transparency. If we had a reusable identity and sensible regulations, we could have institutional players out in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space and not a part of the contagion that was FTX.

Decentralized identity is the first step toward sensible regulation for DeFi, but that is only talking about the compliance and risk aspects of identity. There is so much more that decentralized identity can enable, but it will take great effort to build it in a privacy-preserving manner, allowing users to control who sees their identity. Done right, decentralized identity will help bring clarity and transparency, making people, developers, institutions and governments more comfortable with the power and interoperability that blockchain brings.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan may mandate public servants to declare crypto holdings

    Taiwan’s Ministry of Justice said on Wednesday that it may be adding cryptocurrencies to the list of properties for public servants to declare.

  • Hong Kong Plans to Let Retail Sector Trade Larger Crypto Tokens Like Bitcoin

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong outlined a plan to let retail investors trade digital tokens like Bitcoin and Ether, taking a major step toward its goal of becoming a crypto hub in a policy shift that contrasts with a crackdown in the US.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramBeijing Wants to Meet EU Leaders as US Ties FrayIndividual invest

  • PG&E is testing different flavors of virtual power plant

    As a demand-response manager for California utility Pacific Gas & Electric, John Hernandez knows all about how hundreds or thousands of battery-equipped homes can be remotely controlled to serve the grid’s needs, much as central power plants do. These aggregations of controllable home solar-plus-battery systems are called virtual power plants , or VPPs for short.

  • Israel in turmoil as parliament to hold first reading of judicial reforms

    The Israeli parliament was set to hold a first reading on Monday of judicial reforms promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist government, which have sent opponents into the streets in increasingly raucous protests. Wielding 64 of the Knesset's 120 seats, Netanyahu looked likely to win eventual ratification for the two bills, one an amendment of a quasi-constitutional "basic law" on the justice system and the other overhauling a selection system for judges. Ahead of the afternoon reading in the plenum, protesters posted online videos of themselves trying to prevent lawmakers from Netanyahu's coalition leaving for the Knesset in Jerusalem.

  • Jeremy Renner Offers A Glimpse At His Workout Following Snowplow Accident

    The Marvel Cinematic Universe actor posted a video from the workout less than two months after an accident left him with 30-plus broken bones.

  • Why Did Warren Buffett Sell Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing? Charlie Munger Just Offered a Clue

    It was somewhat surprising when Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) purchased its first semiconductor stock, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), last summer. TSMC seemed like a solid bet for Berkshire. As the largest outsourced foundry in the world, TSMC makes high profit margins and seems set to benefit from the growth of semiconductors over the long term.

  • Should I Open a CD Now, or Hold Out for a Better Rate?

    If you have money set aside for emergencies, it's generally best to keep that cash in a savings account. If you don't feel comfortable investing it in a brokerage account, you may be inclined to put it into a certificate of deposit, or CD, instead. CDs tend to pay more interest than savings accounts do, but in exchange for those higher rates, you need to commit to tying up your money for a preset period of time.

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2023, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $153,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $228,000 (up from $144,000 and $214,000 in 2022). Traditional IRAs have no income limits for eligibility.

  • Crypto Hedge Fund Galois Capital Shuts Down After Losing $40M to FTX

    Galois co-founder said the fund has halted all trading as it is no longer viable post-FTX.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks for Retirees to Buy Right Now

    The challenge for retirees, though, is finding the right dividend stocks. The search can be daunting, especially considering that more than 4,300 stocks traded on U.S. exchanges offer dividends. Here are three great dividend stocks for retirees to buy right now.

  • Adani Maps Comeback Strategy After $135 Billion Hindenburg Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost a month after a bombshell short seller report lopped off over $135 billion in market value from Gautam Adani’s empire, the Indian billionaire has hired top-shelf US crisis communication and legal teams, scrapped a $850 million coal plant purchase, reined in expenses, repaid some debt and promises to repay more.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaMeta Launches Subscript

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

    If you like dividends, then this trio of stocks should be on your wish list so you can pick them up when they're cheap.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness: Update to Biden’s REPAYE Program Reveals Must-Know Changes

    Among several recent proposed changes the Education Department has announced, it has updated the timeline for student loan borrowers seeking forgiveness under a one-time account adjustment, according...

  • The IRS Has Refunded $15.7B As of Feb. 3 — Here’s How Much the Average Taxpayer is Getting Back

    The IRS advised taxpayers that they may see smaller refunds this tax season, and as of early February, it appears the agency was right. While the IRS has issued $15.7 billion worth of refunds as of...

  • 4 Stocks That Have Paid Dividends for 100 Years or More

    If history is any guide, the best thing you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks. Numerous studies underscore the idea that when it comes to building generational wealth, dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by a wide margin. The asset managers at Hartford Funds similarly found that dividends contributed 40% to the total return of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930.

  • Taxes 2023: Tax Breaks for Filers Over 50

    Making it to the half-century mark should come with certain rewards, and the IRS is ready to hand them out. Once you turn 50 years old you begin to qualify for certain tax breaks that younger...

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Growth Stock Down by 42% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Economic headwinds have been problematic for many ad-based businesses recently. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has suffered as a result, with revenue growth slowing, and while its share price has rebounded somewhat in 2023, it's still down by 42% from its peak. Here's why now is a perfect time to buy this growth stock.

  • My fiancé and I are 60. His adult daughter is opposed to our marriage — and insists on inheriting her father’s $3.2 million estate. How should we handle her?

    ‘She wants the family home retitled in a trust. She wants all life insurance and brokerage beneficiaries in her name.’

  • Is GE HealthCare a No-Brainer AI Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) have soared more than 20% year to date. GE HealthCare calls itself "a leading global precision care innovator" -- a vague description that encompasses a lot. Is GE HealthCare a no-brainer AI stock to buy right now?

  • Despite Another Dividend Cut, Devon Energy is Delivering Exceptional Performance

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) have stumbled in the wake of its fourth-quarter and full-year results. A big factor driving the downdraft is another decline in the company's dividend payment. Here's what the CEO wants investors to see.