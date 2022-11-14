TRUST RELATIONS FOUNDER & PRESIDENT APRIL WHITE WINS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD IN 2022 STEVIE AWARDS FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS

White Received a Gold Stevie® Award at the Las Vegas Event, Attended by Thousands from Around the World, for “Most Innovative Woman of the Year – Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations”

April White, Founder and President

April White has been named the winner of a gold Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Woman of the Year - Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations category in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie® Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. In short order, the Stevie has become one of the world's most coveted prizes.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards were presented to winners Friday night during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was broadcast via Livestream.

“When I started Trust Relations, I wanted to build the agency I wish existed—one that would leave the toxic agency culture behind, embrace inclusivity whole heartedly and curate the best teams for clients by tapping into a remote workforce,” White said. “It’s a true honor to be recognized for something that began four years ago as a dream, a prayer and a really bad Wix website—and it would not have been possible without the incredible team at Trust Relations that believed in this vision and made a reality.”

This is the first time White has been named a winner in The Stevie Awards for Women in Business. She was nominated by her colleagues for her leadership and vision that inspired Trust Relations, the first fully remote PR and integrated marketing agency that bypasses the traditional agency model by matching clients with industry experts across the globe and offering a full suite of PR and marketing services to deliver a 360-degree solution. The agency’s disruptive approach also includes facilitating a proprietary “Trust Analysis” to align clients’ storytelling with their “story-doing,” to ensure they “do what they say before they say what they do.”

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on eight juries.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About Trust Relations

Trust Relations, founded in 2019, is a virtual integrated marketing communications firm that creates nimble and proactive “dream teams” for clients through a national network of the industry’s best and brightest practitioners. "Trust Relations" is a term coined by President and Founder April White to describe a new approach to strategic communications focused on communicating clients' authentic actions, values, and goodwill. In technology, trust relationships are an administration and communication link between two domains. In communications, they are a bond of mutual respect between a brand and the people it serves. The firm excels at identifying inspiring ways for clients to show their brand value by identifying supportive proof points and ideating creative activations that demonstrate their unique story and value proposition. For more information, visit www.trustrelations.agency.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

