This trust’s simple approach has far more going for it than investors realise

For some time, Unilever’s report card with investors has read “could do better”. Questor knows that all too well: since tipping the stock in August 2019, the share price has fallen 16pc, underperforming the FTSE 100 by 23 percentage points.

Despite this poor performance, we’ve stuck with the global consumer goods company, reiterating our buy tip last year. We can take some reassurance that so too have some of the world’s best-performing fund managers.

In fact, 23 of Unilever’s backers are among the top-ranked fund managers in the world, according to financial publisher Citywire.

Its Citywire Elite Companies website rates companies based on their backing by the best-performing 5pc of equity fund managers from its database of more than 10,000 across the world. Unilever has secured its top AAA rating.

There are good reasons for these investors – and Questor – to hope Unilever’s management and strategy changes could revive its performance.

Unilever owns incredibly powerful brands, such as Magnum ice cream, Dove beauty products and Knorr cooking ingredients. It also has a strong presence in some of the world’s fastest-growing markets, with nearly half of its sales generated in emerging markets, including more than 11pc in India.

However, several years of lacklustre sales progress and an unpopular and unsuccessful £50bn bid in late 2021 for pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer brands have led to pressure from Unilever’s investors.

Last year, activist investor Nelson Peltz bought a stake in the company and a little later secured a seat on the board. A management overhaul has followed.

Last month new chief executive Hein Schumacher took the reins, succeeding Alan Jope, who announced his departure just months after Mr Peltz joined the board.

In December, chair Nils Andersen will be replaced by Ian Meakins, chair of catering group Compass and electrical distributor Rexel, Unilever announced last week.

Mr Schumacher has Mr Peltz’s nod of approval. He was previously an executive at Heinz during a six-year activist campaign by Mr Peltz that focused on cutting costs while reinvigorating growth through increased marketing.

This looks relevant to Unilever’s recent struggles, with sluggish growth widely attributed to insufficient spending on marketing and product innovation due to an excessive focus on margin targets, which have now been dropped.

Mr Schumacher’s role prior to taking the top job at Unilever meanwhile shows he can be ruthless when necessary. As chief executive of Dutch dairy company Royal FrieslandCampina he cut 1,000 jobs, closed a set of factories following the pandemic and sold off parts of its German business.

“Our reference checks tell us he’s a very shrewd operator and a thoughtful strategist,” says Benji Dawes of Premier Miton Investors, who holds Unilever in his funds. “We will have to see whether he can also deploy the political skills required to lead Unilever through a period of necessary transition.”

Unilever key facts

Options for a reinvigoration of Unilever’s sales growth include disposing of weaker businesses and increasing focus on the company’s 14 biggest brands that each generate more than €1bn (£857m) in sales.

A similar strategy worked for rival consumer goods company Procter & Gamble when Mr Peltz was on its board between 2018 and 2021. Its annualised sales growth of 4.3pc over the past five years compares with just 1.7pc at Unilever.

If this is the strategy Mr Schumacher follows, his predecessors have already done some of the work for him. Unilever sold its margarine brands in 2018 and tea business in 2021, when it also hived off a range of smaller beauty brands into a separate division.

Meanwhile, Mr Jope last year split the business into five divisions, handing more decision-making power and responsibility to their managers. The aim was to encourage better product innovation and marketing and the structure is similar to one introduced at Procter & Gamble after Mr Peltz’s intervention.

Sales performance has also been improving. Last week Unilever reported a 9.1pc rise in underlying sales in the first half of this year, compared to the same period last year. That builds on 9pc underlying sales growth over 2022, driven by price rises, which have offset falling volumes.

If Mr Schumacher can keep sales growth moving in the right direction there is plenty of scope for the shares to rise. Their valuation of 18 times forecast earnings compares with 24 times for faster-growing Procter & Gamble. Keep buying.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: ULVR

Share price at close: £42.02

Algy Hall is investment editor of Citywire Elite Companies, which rates companies based on their backing by the world’s best fund managers

