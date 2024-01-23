'The Trust' star Bryce Lee says his strategy was 'lay low.' Why he did the opposite

How long would you make it on "The Trust"? Bryce Lee, one of 11 contestants from the show's first season, may lay out a playbook for what not to do if you want to make it to the end.

Eleven strangers from across the country come for a chance to win their share of $250,000. They're all winners at the start, then get voted off gradually. The finale on Jan. 24 shows who, of the 11, is left.

Bryce, the youngest cast member at 22, is energetic and spunky, but he struggles to keep a secret. In the first episode, an anonymous secret is read about one of the cast members — specifically, that one among them became a millionaire before age 21.

After revealing the truth to cast member Lindsey, he tells everyone in Episode Four, because the secret was "eating (him) alive." Bryce reveals that he got his start as a Seattle realtor through connections his mother had in the industry.The reception is mixed. Tolu says he was "trying to victimize his privilege." Julie, who was open about her childhood in foster care, was "'offended" by the revelation.

The general consensus was, as Tolu puts it, he didn't "need the money" compared to other cast members, like a farmer and father of two or a teacher.

When he senses the tides turning, Bryce calls a house meeting in Episode Five. "Money's just so convoluted," he says. "It's not truly what defines me."

The cast isn't convinced. Bryce is eliminated in Episode Five after Julie, Winnie, Tolú, and Lindsey vote in a block against him. Below, we speak to Bryce about his "Trust" issues.

Why Bryce went on the show — and his initial strategy

Bryce says he's a "huge fan" of reality TV competition shows like "Traitors," "Big Brother' and "The Amazing Rice."

"I had always known I wanted to be on a reality competition show," he says.

Prior to "The Trust," Bryce was on "Celebrity Family Feud" with his aunt, is cookbook author and decorating personality Sandra Lee.

In all these reality shows, he says he hadn't seen a "young entrepreneur" like himself. His motivation to go on "The Trust" was to "inspire other young realtors who are trying to navigate this very challenging industry, I want them to see that it is possible and that if you put your mind to something, you can accomplish it."

He went into "The Trust" with a strategy to "lay low," which he ended up deviating from.

"I didn't want to be too obvious to the group. There's something about laying low that gets you to the very end," he says.

Though he didn't make it to the end, Bryce says he was a “different person walking in” than he was walking out.

Inside Bryce's decision to tell the cast he was a millionaire

Bryce says says he wanted people to “really understand my heart and not what was in my wallet."

"In my own life, I'm not a flashy person. I'm not jeweled from head-to-to. These were the items in my suitcase. I have very few designer items. I've had the same shoes for seven years. The finer things ... it's something I appreciate and my parents taught me to appreciate, that I worked so hard to have. In this situation, I was afraid of how I would be judged or perceived," he says.

After announcing he was a millionaire, Bryce he "immediately" tried to address tension with affected cast members and have "hard conversations"

“I knew that Julie was gonna feel some type of way. I knew that she had heightened emotion. So that’s why I really wanted to hold the space for her. I immediately went over to Tolu and I immediately went over to Julie," he says.

"I did not want to invalidate her experiences. My motive to coming on was to learn about myself. I wasn’t going to air my trauma. I’ve had very difficult things that happened in my life. This wasn’t the time or place to do that. That wasn’t my ‘why.’ While I might not relate directly, I can absolutely listen and validate other people’s experiences,'" he continues.

At the time of the interview, Bryce still didn't know the decision-making that went into his elimination. "I see that Julie was a loose cannon. It's hard to see what will come of that," he says.

He thinks that judgement — something he’s “battled with his whole life” — took him down, which wasn’t his intention.

“I’ve been constantly bullied and judged and told something I’m not. It’s what lit a fire. I’ve been working my butt off since I was a teenager. Yes, I am a flamboyant, silly and fun person, but you can actually count on me," he says.

Does he have any regrets?

Looking back, Bryce says he has no regrets in his voting choices — or in his case, lack thereof. He didn't vote anyone off.

"I still wouldn't vote. Because this wasn't the show, and this wasn't the experience to vote people out." He said.

He also says he wished he "connected more" with Brian, a farmer. "I think I second-guessed him more often than not."

"It was a true lapse of how I judge people and how I should be someone worthy. And that's not my call. Who am I to judge?"

He has only positive thoughts. "I had a fabulous time," he says. "I learned so much from this show. I have a new appreciate for how I perceive myself."

Where is Bryce Lee now?

Bryce says he's "100% focused on his business" but has been doing some "writing" and "a lot of creating," too.

He would "absolutely love" to return to reality TV.

He's not in touch with his "Trust" co-stars. "Once the show is finally released, I'm excited to reach out and get the same page," he says.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com