Trust Through Transparency: How AutoTechIQ Is Rebuilding Consumer Confidence In The Auto Repair Industry

Detroit, MI --News Direct-- Benzinga

When you google ‘trust,’ you’ll find “Firm belief in the integrity, ability, or character of a person or thing; confidence or reliance.” Surveys reveal that nearly half of car owners think auto repair shops overcharge them. In fact, more than half would like a better explanation of the condition, cause, and correction to make sure they know whether the money spent is a good investment in the safety, driveability, and longevity of their vehicle. AutoTechIQ.com addresses this uncertainty by adding vehicle-specific education content and recommending auto repair businesses certified by AutoTechIQ.

A new way of gaining trust

Digital inspection and communication tools have created a platform for car owners to address concerns about overpaying. The traditional trust in the shop to provide a safe and reliable means of transportation is accompanied by clear and transparent education for car owners to make decisions based on well-documented findings. They are the basis for a budget and appointment schedule for future visits.

How does transparency create trust?

Assume your car smells like burning oil, and it is hard for you to pinpoint the source, so you drop off your car at a repair shop.

Modern shops will perform a Digital Vehicle Health Inspection, which not only documents the testing of your concern but adds 35-50 topics for a full bill of health.

For example, in the case image below, a transaxle seal dripping was causing a burning oil smell; the red arrows and text document the details.

Red arrows point out the leak, and the text provides

The condition (the smell),

The cause (the shaft seal is leaking.), and

The correction (the seal needs to be replaced).

This documentation provides complete transparency and, applied to all topics, will make you ask for a quote. You'll be more confident that the shop will perform high-quality work.

Car Owners like me experience the same

Another element of trust is people’s decisions who are in a similar or identical situation. For example, buying products and services online is almost unthinkable without reading reviews. Consumers not only browse the good and bad reviews but also prioritize reviews by people in the same situation, like car owners experiencing the same symptom and who drive the same vehicle type.

Story continues

AutoTechIQ.com will show, per symptom, how many car owners driving the same vehicle type have experienced the same symptom and what potential fixes auto repair shops perform to fix it. Since similar symptoms don’t mean a single fix, the website lists all typical and potential repairs to make you confident about what to discuss with your trusted auto repair shop. You can explore an example of the burning oil smell here: https://www.autotechiq.com/symptom/my-car-smells-like-burning-oil.

Can I repair the car myself to eliminate a problem?

Most symptoms need a professional inspection, test and/or diagnosis to pinpoint the cause. A key element of today’s auto repair is the ability of the shop’s service advisor to educate the customer about why the repair needs to happen and what safety, cost avoidance, and environmental impact it imposes. Then, with a list of options on the table, the customer can decide the best outcome for their vehicle and their goals. AutoTechIQ has introduced three certification levels for the shops near you:

Certified Business Recommended Business Business in Good Standing

All levels require at least 100 Google Reviews with an average score of 4.5 and higher. Certified businesses conduct a Digital Auto Checkup on every vehicle and recommend the right approach for longevity, reliability, and driveability instead of just replacing parts and correcting the car’s symptoms. Then, you ultimately choose what is budget-friendly for you. More details can be found here. Also, note that recommended businesses conduct a Digital Vehicle Health Inspection but have not been certified yet.

A high level of transparency eases your concern about overpaying or not having the correct diagnosis.

AutoTechIQ.com is extracting symptoms and fixes from millions of work orders across North America and making the results available to you in an easy-to-digest way and with a minimum of the technical lingo experts often say.

How do I find the best professional auto repair shop for my car?

There has been a significant change in how former ‘mom-and-pop’ shops focus on repairing vehicles after becoming professional businesses. Now, they focus on helping you determine your vehicle's best outcome by meeting your goals for longevity and dependability. This approach spans longer than just one visit. Check the auto repair shops near you!

Contact Details

Benzinga

+1 877-440-9464

info@benzinga.com

Company Website

http://www.benzinga.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/trust-through-transparency-how-autotechiq-is-rebuilding-consumer-confidence-in-the-auto-repair-industry-247557345