‘Trust us’: This trompo-powered taqueria will be Boise’s ‘new favorite taco addiction’

If a soon-to-open Boise taqueria cooks as well as it hypes, Idahoans are in for a treat.

Make that “a symphony of flavors,” as Tazzte says.

The new food trailer is preparing to unveil its culinary orchestra (er, menu) at 5114 W. Emerald St. in Boise — just west of Orchard Street.

Drawing inspiration from street vendors in Monterrey — Mexico’s second-biggest city — Tazzte will host a grand opening Friday, Feb. 23, it announced on social media.

Thanks to a stream of appealing food photos and linguistic hot sauce, mouths are watering.

Tazzte is fired up to serve its “amazing trompo meat — a culinary masterpiece! Immerse yourself in the tantalizing aroma and rich flavors of seasoned, stacked meat on a vertical rotisserie, reminiscent of a Mexican spin top. This is the heart of our trompo tacos, gringas, and campechanas — a symphony of spices and tradition, promising a taste that’s as extraordinary as its name suggests.”

Although most diners probably aren’t familiar with the term, “trompo” can mean the vertical spit itself, or the marinated al pastor meat cooked on it — then sliced off for tacos. Trompo-style tacos aren’t unknown in the Boise area. For example, Calle 75 Street Tacos of Boise and Meridian used to sell al pastor del trompo — achiote-marinated pork cooked on a spool with smoked bacon and pineapple. Calle 75 still offers al pastor on the trompo for catering and special events, but has switched to cooking the meat over a wood-fired grill on a Big Green Egg at the restaurants.

Either way, Tazzte’s trompo tacos sound like a must-try. After all, they’re “a flavor fiesta ... a taste sensation like never before. ... Trust us, you’ve never savored trompo tacos like this! Prepare for your new favorite taco addiction — it’s an unforgettable taste of Monterrey in every bite!”

(Trompo snobs are wondering: Will Tazzte’s meat go straight from the trompo to the tortilla — yes, please! — or be reheated on a grill?)

Naturally, Tazzte will serve quesabirria — a taco trend that shows no sign of slowing down. These will be “succulent, slow-cooked beef encased in crispy, cheesy goodness,” Tazzte declared on Instagram. “Served with a side of flavorful consomé, this broth is a tantalizing blend of meaty essence and spices. Dip your taco for an explosion of savory bliss.”

Trompo tacos will be a specialty at Tazzte, the latest food trailer to launch at a steady location in Boise.

Prepare for Tlaquepaque tacos, too, filled with “ mouthwatering barbacoa — slow-cooked, seasoned beef that melts in your mouth. ... It’s a taste of tradition in every bite!”

Better try a side dish! “Savor the heartiness of our charro beans — a soulful blend of slow-cooked pinto beans, savory bacon, and aromatic spices. Each spoonful is a journey into comfort and flavor, capturing the essence of traditional Mexican cuisine.”

This is Idaho, so there’s also a papa asada: “a baked potato masterpiece! Choose your favorite meat, and watch as it’s crowned with ... butter, sour cream, onion chives, bacon bits, and melted cheese.”

Stomach growling yet?

The food trailer likely will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays to Sundays. But those hours are tentative, Tazzte explained in an Instagram message, and could be tweaked to meet demand.

Tazzte describes the papa asada is “a loaded, savory delight that transforms a humble potato into a culinary sensation.”