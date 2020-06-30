TrustArc and BigID Deliver Automated Data Discovery and Privacy Program Management

Partnership Provides Fully Automated Solution for Holistic Data Privacy and Compliance Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustArc, the leader in data privacy management and automation, and BigID, the leader in data discovery and intelligence for privacy, protection and perspective, today announced a partnership to help organizations uncover, classify, understand, and protect personal and sensitive data for ongoing privacy compliance.

(PRNewsfoto/TrustArc) More

"Data is a company's most vital asset. Maintaining data privacy reduces the risk businesses incur while simultaneously unlocking the business value of that data," said Michael Lin, SVP product and engineering of TrustArc. "Our partnership with BigID combines its excellence in data discovery, an essential element of a strong privacy program, with a simplified, automated view of privacy compliance that only TrustArc can offer."

The TrustArc/BigID partnership enables organizations to optimally define, build, and maintain flexible, responsive, and automated data privacy-management programs. As regulations and business requirements shift, privacy managers can leverage TrustArc's Privacy Management Platform and knowledge to adjust their processes accordingly, modify operational frameworks, and automate fulfillment based on up-to-date accurate and comprehensive data intelligence.

Through the partnership, customers can also:

Take action on privacy insights generated from continuous analysis of all data platforms and types, including cloud software, files, big data, and traditional data stores;

Automate discovery, classification, and inventorying of personal and sensitive data based on how data is related to individuals across the enterprise;

Automate the management of consumer and data subject access requests (DSRs) at scale using data inventories;

Seamlessly populate the TrustArc Data Inventory Hub and update it based on new discovery findings.

"This partnership highlights TrustArc and BigID's approach to bring clarity and intelligence to the complex data privacy regulatory environments," said Nimrod Vax, co-founder and chief product officer of BigID. "With this partnership, we aim to ensure that customers can automate and manage privacy compliance for the long haul, beyond the initial manual controls many organizations have started with to address regulatory compliance."

About BigID

Based in New York, BigID uses advanced machine learning and identity intelligence to help enterprises better protect their customer and employee data at petabyte scale. Using BigID, enterprises can better safeguard and assure the privacy of their most sensitive data, reducing breach risk and enabling compliance with emerging data protection regulations like the EU's General Data Protection Regulation and California Consumer Privacy Act. BigID has raised $146 million in funding since its founding in 2016 and has been recognized for its privacy innovation as the 2018 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox winner, a CB Insights 2018 Cyber Defender, Network Products Guide 2018 IT World Awards "Hot Company of the Year" winner, a 2019 InformationWeek Vendor to Watch, a 2019 Business Insider enterprise vendor "to bet your career on," and a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. Learn more at http://bigid.com or visit us at http://bigid.com/demo to schedule a demo.

About TrustArc

As the leader in data privacy, TrustArc automates and simplifies the creation of end-to-end privacy management programs for global organizations. TrustArc is the only company to deliver the depth of privacy intelligence, coupled with the complete platform automation, that is essential for the growing number of privacy regulations in an ever-changing digital world. Headquartered in San Francisco, and backed by a global team across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, TrustArc helps customers worldwide demonstrate compliance, minimize risk, and build trust. For additional information visit www.trustarc.com.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trustarc-and-bigid-deliver-automated-data-discovery-and-privacy-program-management-301085429.html

SOURCE TrustArc