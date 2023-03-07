TrustCo Bank Corp NY Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$199.7m (up 8.7% from FY 2021).

Net income: US$75.2m (up 22% from FY 2021).

Profit margin: 38% (up from 34% in FY 2021). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: US$3.93 (up from US$3.19 in FY 2021).

TRST Banking Performance Indicators

Net interest margin (NIM): 2.99% (up from 2.71% in FY 2021).

Cost-to-income ratio: 50.2% (down from 56.9% in FY 2021).

Non-performing loans: 0.37% (down from 0.42% in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

TrustCo Bank Corp NY EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 2.6%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 2 years compared to a 7.7% growth forecast for the Mortgage industry in the US.

Performance of the American Mortgage industry.

The company's shares are down 2.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

