TrustCo Bank Corp NY's (NASDAQ:TRST) Dividend Will Be US$0.35

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) will pay a dividend of US$0.35 on the 1st of July. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 4.5%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Prior to this announcement, TrustCo Bank Corp NY's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 0.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 42% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$1.31 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.40. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.3% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock. Is TrustCo Bank Corp NY not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

