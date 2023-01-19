Trusted caregiver secretly spent $63,000 of client’s cash on ‘spree,’ Florida cops say

A woman hired to care for an older adult during the pandemic was secretly using the victim’s money for extravagant buys that topped $60,000, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Among the purchases were tens of thousands of dollars in gift cards, the department said in a news release.

The 56-year-old suspect, identified as Patti Newcomer, turned herself into police Tuesday, Jan. 17, after a nearly 18-month investigation, officials said.

Detectives say Newcomer, who lives in Fort Myers, was hired in 2021 “to care for the victim during COVID.”

“Over the course of several months, Newcomer used the victim’s credit card to purchase groceries for herself, fix her car, and purchased tens of thousands of dollars of gift cards, all without the permission of the victim,” police said. “Over $63,0000 was used for her personal spree.“

Investigators did not reveal the suspect’s intent for the gift cards, or if they have been recovered.

The “lengthy investigation” resulted in a warrant being issued for the suspect’s arrest, officials said.

Her charges include:

Four counts of first-degree exploiting an elderly person

First-degree felony theft of a person older than 65

First-degree felony criminal use of personal identification information

Second-degree felony criminal use of personal identification information

Fort Myers is in Lee County, about 125 miles south of Tampa.

WWI anti-ship round taken to pawn shop causes Florida city to reroute traffic, cops say

Church’s stolen $1,500 drum kit found set up in a homeless camp, Florida sheriff says

Surprised household finds intruder in home at 6 am — and fights back, Florida cops say