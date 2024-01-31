Trustee seeks to dismiss Gastonia Honey Hunters owner’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case

An appointee of the U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to throw out the Gastonia Honey Hunters owner’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

News of financial struggles within the Gastonia Honey Hunters organization is causing concern for some people who own businesses around their stadium.

Acting U.S. Trustee Gerard Vetter motioned earlier this month to dismiss NC Gas House Gang LLC’s case. The motion argued that a dismissal would be in the best interest of creditors in the case. Vetter’s motion highlights that the entity, which is led by Honey Hunters owner Brandon Bellamy, has struggled to obtain and maintain proper insurance. In the alternative to dismissal, Vetter’s motion seeks to convert the case to a Chapter 7 liquidation.

Vetter made the motion on Jan. 8. The motion argued that NC Gas House Gang’s total assets — which the entity recently reported to be $8,615 — cannot come close to satisfying its $2.5 million in liabilities.

A judge will make a ruling on Feb. 12.

Read more here.

READ MORE: