Trustee sues Round Rock superintendent alleging unauthorized investigations

Fernanda Figueroa, Austin American-Statesman
3 min read

Round Rock school district Trustee Mary Bone has filed a lawsuit against Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez, alleging he has conducted unauthorized investigations into another board member using district funds.

On Dec. 16, according to the lawsuit, the school board voted 4-2 to hire Waddell Serafino, a Dallas-based law firm, to review three sets of district emails that Trustee Danielle Weston had forwarded to decide whether further investigation was warranted to determine if sharing them had violated attorney-client privilege. Weston and Bone voted against the measure while Trustee Jun Xiao abstained.

In the lawsuit, which was filed June 9, Bone alleges that she was given heavily redacted invoices for over $25,000 for an investigation labeled "RRISD investigation" that were approved by Azaiez and Trustee Amber Feller. In a Facebook post on June 9, Bone said additional invoices as of June 9 have brought the total cost to over $42,000.

"It appears from the invoices that Superintendent Azaiez has used the motion to hire an attorney in order to bypass review of whether 'further investigation is warranted,'" the lawsuit says. "Instead, he has proceeded to conduct an illegal investigation of Trustee Weston without seeking board approval."

According to the suit, on May 4 Bone requested unredacted copies of the invoices but still has not received them.

Bone said she filed the suit in the 425th District Court in Williamson County to have access to information needed to do her job as a trustee and to stop taxpayer money from being used unnecessarily.

"The district administration continues to refuse to release this information to me as a trustee," Bone said in her Facebook post. "This is taxpayer money intended for the purpose of educating children. My goal for filing the lawsuit is to get the documents entitled to me and stop the misuse of taxpayer funds."

MORE: Report recommended Round Rock schools superintendent not be reinstated

The lawsuit also says that Bone and Weston have long been at odds with the other five trustees stemming from their opposition to Azaiez being hired as superintendent in June 2021. In March, Bone and Weston were the only trustees to vote against reinstating Azaiez from paid administrative leave following an investigation of him in connection to a protective order issued against him.

In an email, Weston said district funds should be used to help students and families and not for political gain.

“I speak only for myself. The weaponizing of 'investigations' against folks who are critical of powerful people and entities is nothing new. I have never illegally shared confidential information," she wrote. "If taxpayer money intended for students was diverted to a Dallas law firm to create a political hit piece on me as retaliation for exposing the misdeeds of elected and unelected leaders here in Round Rock ISD, that is going to be a problem. Now more than ever, children and families are relying on leaders to make good use of every dollar to educate and keep their kids safe in our schools. The oath I took as a young woman in uniform to defend the Constitution and protect my fellow citizens (including students) is much stronger than the efforts of those who wish to attack me.”

Board requires trustee to take ethics training

In a related move, the Round Rock school board voted 4-1 on Tuesday night to require Weston to take ethics training within the next 90 days. The board also made public the report from Waddell Serafino, which determined that the emails shared by Weston were protected under attorney-client privilege.

Xiao voted no without giving a reason. Weston and Bone were not present at the meeting. The board met in closed session for two hours before voting.

