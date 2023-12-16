Trustees OK retirement agreement for ISU President Curtis

Dec. 15—Indiana State University trustees Friday approved a retirement agreement with President Deborah Curtis, who announced Oct. 4 her intent to retire next year.

Details of the agreement were not provided at the trustees' meeting, and a copy of the agreement was not made available Friday. Media were told to submit a public records request, which the Tribune-Star has done.

Curtis does plan to serve through June 30, 2024; her contract had run through June 30, 2025.

Board Chairman Robert Casey made some general comments about the agreement.

Curtis' current employment agreement includes terms that provide post-presidential benefits and opportunities that are consistent with provisions in past presidents' agreements, he said.

Curtis offered a proposal whereby she would forfeit the right to indefinite lifetime tenure and compensation in exchange for a short-term compensation and benefits agreement, according to the board chair.

"The board of trustees agreed that this proposal had merit, was consistent with practices in higher education leadership and could potentially be cost effective to the university while appropriately recognizing Dr. Curtis' service to ISU," Casey said.

He said an agreement had been reached between him as trustee chairman and Curtis.

"I'm confident that this is a fair and equitable agreement to both parties and upholds our trustee duties as as fiduciaries of the institution," he said. "It has the prospect of a significant cost savings to the university."

He added, "In pursuing this course of action, I'm convinced the proposed agreement is in the university's best interest."

Trustee Kathleen Cabello said the agreement "is fair and does represent both the university and President Curtis in an equitable manner."

After its approval, Curtis expressed her appreciation to Casey and the trustees.

She told Casey that when he stepped into his role as trustee chairman this year, "My decision to retire was unanticipated by you."

She added, "I'm thankful for your grace and goodwill as my retirement planning unfolds. I'm also grateful to this board of trustees for your counsel and support over the past six years."

She said there will be more time to reflect over the next six months, "but for right now, my husband Lynn and I are looking forward to more time with our family, and particularly, our nine amazing grandchildren."

