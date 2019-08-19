Trusting a spouse, and lying to courts and clients get these attorneys disciplined

“Misappropriated” funds, a bogus bookkeeper and a mess involving the Miccosukee tribe have put several South Florida lawyers on the Florida Bar list of attorneys disciplined by the Florida Supreme Court.

Of the 27 attorneys on the list, nine were from Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach counties. Fort Lauderdale attorney Kirk Girrbach’s situation was addressed last month.

Here are the remaining eight in alphabetical order:

West Palm Beach attorney William Abramson (Chicago-Kent School of Law, admitted to the Bar 1992) has a problem with discipline: publicly reprimanded in 2001 for neglecting a client matter; again in 2002 for neglect and disobeying court orders; got a 91-day suspension in 2008 for disrespectful and confrontational behavior before a judge; and a six-month suspension in 2009 for not revealing possible juror misconduct and “making reckless comments regarding the integrity of a judge.”

Now, Abramson had two Bar discipline cases pending alleging “disrespectful and confrontational behavior before two separate traffic magistrates.” Another case accuses Abramson of not complying with discovery requests in a civil case and being sanctioned. There are two cases accusing him of taking money and running instead of handling criminal matters. And, finally, he’s accused of failing to appear before a grievance committee with requested documents.

Abramson decided to make all this go away by reaching for disciplinary revocation with the ability to apply for Bar readmission in five years. He is, in effect, disbarred until June 19, 2024.

William Abramson More

Deerfield Beach attorney David Bernstein (Boston University School of Law, admitted 1994) has been admitted to practice in Florida since 1994. But that doesn’t allow him to practice in Alabama, where Shantangela Allen hired Bernstein to represent her mother, convicted murderer Angela Allen, in post-conviction matters.

Bernstein filed a petition for relief from conviction or sentence, which was denied on the grounds that it wasn’t notarized, was missing Allen’s signature and wasn’t signed by an attorney licensed in Alabama. Bernstein’s attempts to rectify the situation only succeeded in making the filing too late for consideration.

According to the referee’s report, Bernstein didn’t tell Allen, Angela or Shantangela. When Angela Allen wrote Bernstein asking if he was licensed in Alabama and if there had been a response to their filing, the referee’s report said, Bernstein replied with a letter that was “a dishonest response to the questions Angela asked in her letter.”

Why did Shantangela Allen hire Bernstein? She told an Alabama lawyer Richard Jensen, “that (Bernstein) told her he is a national attorney and could handle Angela’s case.”

Of the $4,000 Shantangela Allen paid him, Bernstein tried to keep $500. The referee disagreed.

Bernstein also lied when applying to appear pro hac vice (“for this occasion,” a law version of being a TV series episode’s “special guest star”) in Virginia federal court. He said, in May and June 2016, he hadn’t been reprimanded in any court nor had there been any court action regarding conduct or proper Bar member behavior. He has been publicly reprimanded in 2015 by the Florida Supreme Court, admonished by Kansas federal court and sued for malpractice twice.