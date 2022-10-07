Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) investors are sitting on a loss of 78% if they invested a year ago

This month, we saw the Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) up an impressive 32%. But that is meagre solace when you consider how the price has plummeted over the last year. During that time the share price has plummeted like a stone, down 78%. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Trustpilot Group saw its revenue grow by 22%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 78% lower during the year. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Trustpilot Group shareholders are down 78% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 10.0%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 23%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Trustpilot Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Trustpilot Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Story continues

We will like Trustpilot Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here