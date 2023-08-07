How the truth caught up with the conman who faked his own death

Nicholas Rossi departs Edinburgh Sheriff Court after his extradition hearing on July 12 - Jeff J Mitchell

On the wall of the men’s bathroom in the Wickenden Pub in Providence, Rhode Island, three names have been scrawled in blue pen, each one crossed out. “Arthur Knight”, “Nick Rossi”, “Nick A”. Below them, a fourth name is left uncrossed: “Three Question Nick”. Those names may just be the drunken scribbles of a punter in the wood-panelled dive bar, but anyone who frequented the Wickenden between 2015 and 2017 will have heard of the final one.

Three Question Nick was the name given to one of the bar’s regulars – an oddball with thick-rimmed glasses who used to come in and bend the ear off anyone who would listen. None of his stories appeared to add up; he was a Harvard man who supposedly worked in politics but never seemed to have a job to go to. He was always peddling some get rich quick scheme or finding a way to fleece a drinking partner out of a few dollars. He was, by all accounts, more an irritation than an enigma. Nevertheless, people who knew him back then were not surprised to learn years later that he was a conman. “You never really believed what was coming out of his mouth,” says Corey Lamoureux, a bartender at the Wickenden.

Night after night, he would prop up the bar and fire an endless stream of questions at whoever occupied the next stool. “The boss gave him the nickname because he became so annoying. He’d sit there and ask so many questions that our boss said, ‘listen, you can ask three questions; if you ask a fourth I’m throwing you out’.”

‘Three Question Nick’ claimed, among other things, to be a Harvard graduate - UNPIXS

Three Question Nick is just one of at least 16 names US law enforcement believes he has gone by over the years. All of them link back to one man – an American fugitive wanted on several counts of rape and for hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of debt; a man who, until this week, was on remand in a Scottish prison as he attempted to evade an extradition order to the US.

The story of Nicholas Rossi, who faked his own death and invented a new identity in Britain in an attempt to shed the trail of alleged criminality he had left behind in the US, is so outlandish a Hollywood producer would deem it far fetched.

Rossi’s latest alias is Arthur Knight. For the past year, he has argued in an Edinburgh court that he is the victim of a terrible case of mistaken identity. He claimed to be an upper class English gentleman with Irish heritage (his stilted accent proved barely convincing), a university professor and a happily married man who had tragically found himself in poor health despite only being 35. He came to court in a wheelchair, an oxygen mask strapped to his face, the muscles in his legs supposedly so badly atrophied he couldn’t walk or lift his arms above his head – except, conveniently, any time he needed to raise his hand to attract the attention of his barrister, whom he attempted to fire during his extradition hearing.

“Knight” wore either a three-piece suit or a dressing gown to court. For a hearing in June he arrived sporting a black barrister’s gown and a yarmulke, having converted to Judaism in HMP Edinburgh, where he has been held since 2022. He claimed to have nothing to do with the alleged fraudster and alleged rapist from Rhode Island, Nicholas Rossi. He claimed the tattoos on his arms which matched those Interpol had on file for Rossi had been added to his arm while he was in a coma; he claimed the fingerprint records which linked him to Rossi had been manipulated and used to frame him. After some of the most bizarre scenes the Edinburgh Sheriff Court has surely ever seen, he will now be sent back to the US to stand trial over a string of allegations from rape to fraud.

The tattoos Interpol had on file for Rossi matched those of ‘Arthur Knight’ - UNPIXS

On December 13, 2021, Rossi was arrested at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow. He had been admitted with Covid. Rossi terrified staff, lunging at a consultant and a nurse when they told him he was fit to be discharged. Dr Evelyn Millar told a court how he became “very angry, very quickly”, getting out of bed and running at them. “He was inches from our faces,” she said. “We were just utterly terrified. We thought he was coming to harm us. It was extremely frightening.”

His arrest followed an investigation led by Interpol, with input from police forces from Utah to Essex. Rossi had been wanted since 2017 for allegations of rape and financial crime – he is alleged to have committed two rapes in Utah, an assault in Massachusetts and another assault (and suspected kidnapping) in Rhode Island. A woman in Essex has claimed a man who went by the name Nicholas Rossi and resembles the man claiming to be Arthur Knight raped her in 2017. He is also alleged to have defrauded his foster parents of $200,000.

As his story has gained notoriety more allegations have arisen. It emerged he was convicted of sexual imposition and public indecency in Ohio in 2008. His ex-wife, Kathryn Heckendorn, meanwhile, has spoken about the domestic abuse she suffered at Rossi’s hands. They married in 2015 in Dayton six months after meeting at church. She didn’t know of his previous sexual offence until after they were married. She describes him as controlling, manipulative and physically violent. “He broke me down and we got married without telling anybody,” she told the BBC. “It was the first day he hit me, right after we were married.”

She told how she “would be hit on a daily occurrence”. “[I would be] put down verbally [and told] just how stupid, dumb I was. If I didn’t act that way, I wouldn’t have to get hurt.”

When she escaped, a recording she had made of the abuse helped ensure she was believed in court. A judge accused Rossi of “gross neglect of duty and cruelty” and granted her a divorce.

People in Rhode Island who knew Rossi don’t recall seeing him around after 2017 - UNPIXS

Rossi is then thought to have moved back to Rhode Island, where he grew up. His stepfather, David Rossi, has spoken of his mental health problems, telling the Financial Times his stepson had visited psychiatric wards as a child. In 1999, at 12 years old, he became a ward of the state. Brian Coogan, a former Rhode Island state representative, knew Rossi from the state house, where he was often to be found as a teenager, working as a page. He recalls how he operated as a kind of “mini politician”, campaigning to overhaul the foster care system.

Rossi disappeared for some years, spending time in care in Nebraska, Florida and Ohio, then re-emerging in Rhode Island in 2011. By then he was in his twenties and went by Alahverdian, his biological father’s surname. He spoke publicly of the abuse he had suffered in care and campaigned for a children’s bill of rights.

People in Rhode Island who knew him don’t recall seeing him around after 2017. In the pub, he had been making noises about getting married and moving abroad; they assumed he had done just that. The last time Coogan heard from Rossi was a phone call out of the blue, telling him he was dying. By then, Coogan considered Rossi to be a liar and a fake. He spoke to Scottish Television about the call in which Rossi told him he was dying. “He called me and he goes ‘Rep! Rep!’ I said ‘Nick, what’s the matter with your voice?’ ‘I’m dying, I’m dying, I’m in the hospital.’

“I say what’s wrong with you. He goes ‘I got two weeks to live. I have lymphoma, I have cancer.

“I said ‘listen you f------ cockroach, cockroaches don’t die’. I said ‘you’re not dying, you’re a sexual predator and you’re trying to escape and you’re faking your death. You are not dying.’”

By 2020, Rossi’s so-called wife had been in touch with friends and acquaintances to say he had died. Four years later, Interpol tracked Rossi down to a flat in Glasgow’s West End.

Nicholas Alahverdian died on February 29, 2020. His last words were: “fear not and run toward the bliss of the sun”. At the very moment he passed, the room was filled with the sounds of the end credits for the 1997 film Contact. A well respected activist who spent “the most peaceful and intellectually invigorating four years of his life” at Harvard, before devoting himself to advocacy, fighting for the rights of children in care. A devout Roman Catholic, his “earthly remains” were cremated and scattered at sea.

As obituaries go it’s a slightly melodramatic read. It’s also entirely false. Nicholas Alahverdian (the name Rossi was born with; he later took his stepfather’s surname) did not die in February 2020. By then, he had been on the run for three years, occasionally calling people he knew back in the US to cultivate a story about a terminal illness.

Rossi with his ex-wife Kathryn Heckendorn, who made a recording of the abuse she endured. A judge accused Rossi of “gross neglect of duty and cruelty” and granted her a divorce - UNPIXS

Rumours had begun circulating about Rossi in 2017. “We had found out about his first conviction because one of our friends was a Providence police officer and said hey, they’re looking for Nick,” says Lamoureux.

In 2008, Rossi had lured Mary Grebinksi into the stairwell of a building on a college campus in Dayton, Ohio, pressed his body weight against her and kissed and touched her against her will. “I saw his dark eyes behind his dark rimmed glasses and they were void of any emotion, any human feeling, it was like looking into something dead,” Grebinski said in a video she posted on YouTube in July. She went to the police the next day. An Ohio court found him guilty of sexual imposition and public indecency. He was ordered to register as a sex offender, but refused to accept the verdict, spending years trying to make Grebinski pay by flinging new evidence at the courts and eventually suing her (unsuccessfully) for defamation and mental distress. Nine months after he assaulted Grebinski, he is alleged to have attacked a former girlfriend.

“I have spent the last 15 years being a shell of a person,” Grebinski said in July, as the Scottish court case brought Rossi back into the news. “I isolated myself from all my friends. Even ones I’ve known for years, after the attack, I felt marked – I still feel marked – as if I have a dark cloud following me. It makes you feel so different from anybody else.”

By the time people in Providence had caught wind of Rossi’s prior offences, he was on manoeuvres. “We looked up his first conviction online to find out what he did,” says Lamoureux. “After that I probably only saw him one or two more times and that was when he took off to England. I think in his mind his cover was blown.”

In the three years that followed, he only heard about Rossi via another pub regular, Stephen O’Shea, an author who once described Rossi as “hard to shake off, like a wet shirt sometimes; he’d stick to you”.

“Stephen said he spoke to him a couple of times on the phone,” says Lamoureux, a 54-year-old father of two. “He owed [him] a lot of money and had made promises to pay him. And then we all got the call that he was dead.”

In the spring of 2020, Lamoureux got a call from a woman claiming to be Rossi’s wife. “[She told me] Nick has always looked up to you, he was really glad you guys were friends, he talked highly of you, would you please come to the memorial service?” He said he would make it if he could.

“Even at that point, no one at the pub thought he was dead.”

Rossi’s ex-wife Kathryn said she was physically and psychologically abused by him during their seven-month marriage - UNPIXS

Father Bernard Healey, of Our Lady of Mercy in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, received a call too, asking if he would hold a memorial service for Rossi. “It was strange, because the woman sounded like Hyacinth Bucket,” Healey told the Financial Times.

His body, the wife said, had been buried in Switzerland (odd, given his obituary had said his remains had been scattered at sea), but she wanted to host a memorial for him. He agreed. “I then started getting emails about setting the times and date for the service, and I recall she became a little obsessive.”

The invitations went out, then Healey got a call from the police. Detectives told him they thought Rossi had faked his death, that he was wanted by Interpol, the federal government and other state authorities. “They said he was using some sort of voice distorter over the phone,” Healey said. He wrote to the wife to postpone the memorial.

Rossi was very much alive and living in Britain. In early 2020, around the same time as people in Rhode Island began receiving calls about a terminal illness, Nafsika Antypas hired Rossi (or Nicholas Brown as she knew him) to do PR in the UK for her Canadian vegan food brand. She had found his profile on Upwork, a site that connects companies with freelancers. “He said he was experienced in PR and marketing and had a little TV experience, a Harvard graduate. I decided to have a call with him that very day.” Antypas recalls how he “seemed a little odd”. “He had a stutter. I thought maybe just because he was nervous to speak to me.”

In the three months Rossi worked for her, Antypas says she paid him $30,000CAD, while he failed to deliver the work she had set him. She would chase him constantly, but recalls how every time she questioned him he would tell her she was “being paranoid”.

“He kept coming up with these excuses,” she says over the phone from Montreal. “He was in the hospital, and then his wife was in the hospital, and then his dogs were in the hospital, and then he was on his second honeymoon. Every time I asked him for work he couldn’t do it.”

When she issued him an ultimatum, refusing to pay any more until she saw evidence of his work, he threatened her. He created a smear campaign against her, writing articles and creating a fake website. He sent legal letters threatening to sue her and harassed her parents on the phone. Antypas has had little success in bringing her case to the attention of authorities in the UK or Canada. Between the money she paid him and the money she has spent trying to clear up the trail of destruction he left, she has lost an awful lot in the ordeal.

Rossi arriving with his wife Miranda at Edinburgh Sheriff And Justice Of The Peace Court, for a preliminary extradition hearing - PA

When police arrived at Rossi’s West End flat in December 2021, they found his wife, Miranda Knight. A woman from the West Country, she has stood by her husband, always claiming he would “never put me at risk […] never hurt me, abuse me, do anything like what I read about this Nicholas Rossi”. The couple married in Bristol on February 22 2020, moving to Glasgow in June 2021. Arthur, she told police that day in December, was in hospital.

At the QEUH, police were told they had better act quickly: Rossi had been trying to leave in a private ambulance. When he was arrested he said: “I am Arthur Knight. I’ve never even been to the US.”

Back home in Rhode Island, Nicholas Rossi is a constant source of amusement in the pub where he spent three years of his chequered life. “At one point we wanted to fly overseas and just sit in a courtroom and yell at him because we know it’s him,” says Lamoureux, whose assessment of Rossi is less that he is mentally ill and more that he “thinks he’s smarter than anyone else”.

In the coming months, Rossi will have to face the charges that have brought him back to the US. Lamoureux suspects he’ll keep up his bizarre story of mistaken identity until the end. “He’s going to go down swinging with this Arthur Knight character. It wouldn’t shock me if he’d tried to sell the rights to this story already.”

If a team of producers is already scouting out characters and locations for the Netflix series, they could do worse than to start in the men’s bathroom of a Rhode Island dive bar, where the names of a local fugitive are scrawled on the wall, and above them the message: “I faked my own death at the Wickenden Pub.”

