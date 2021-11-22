'The truth will come out': Family speaks about man's homicide in jail custody 4 years ago

The last time Sandra Green saw her brother alive, he was handcuffed and comatose in a hospital bed at United Regional Health Care System.

Jail detention officers had shocked the 64-year-old man repeatedly with a Taser, shot him with pepper balls and restrained him on his stomach for an unknown period of time, according to reports on his death.

Hutchinson

Quantrell Xavier Hutchinson died in the custody of the Wichita County Sheriff's Department on Feb. 24, 2017, in what a medical examiner later ruled a homicide.

“That hurt my mamma,” James Sherman Dickerson, 42, of Wichita Falls said Friday.

When they went looking for a suit to dress Hutchinson's body for the funeral, Sandra Green told her son all she had left now was him and his daddy.

While the death occurred more than four years ago, county law enforcement officials provided detailed information on it to the media only this year after a request from the Times Record News.

Family members react

Hutchinson’s family members don’t believe Sandra Green, who died Oct. 15, 2019, ever knew her brother’s death was determined to be a homicide. The thought is upsetting.

“Them sorry bastards because I don’t think she got nothing on that,” said James Earl Green Sr., a 64-year Wichitan who was her husband of 41 years. “They didn’t even tell her nothing.”

Dickerson said, “We didn’t even know that. We didn’t get none of that. That’s crazy.”

Hutchinson's death certificate might list homicide as the manner of his death, although it's unclear if his sister saw the death certificate.

The situation was complicated by Sandra Green’s employment with Aramark in the jail kitchen. She feared retribution if she made trouble over Hutchinson’s death.

This is Quantrell Hutchinson's photo from Wichita Falls High School's 1971 yearbook.

“It’s sad really,” James Green Sr., a welder for over 40 years, said.

Dickerson said James and Sandra Green had many conversations about what to do.

“They were saying if they were going to fight it, she was going to get fired,” Dickerson said.

“At the end of the day, people got bills. So my mom was like, 'the truth will come out.' She’d just leave it up to God.”

Hutchinson was on life support at the hospital about a day after he was booked into jail Feb. 12, 2017, on charges of theft, retaliation and criminal trespass.

Hutchinson was involved in an altercation with officers at the Wichita County Jail Annex, according to an amended in-custody death report filed with the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Just afterward, the officers discovered Hutchinson was unresponsive in his solitary cell, according to the death report originally submitted March 23, 2017, by the Sheriff's Department.

According to the death report, jail nursing staff administered life-saving measures, and Hutchinson was transported to the emergency room at United Regional Health Care System.

He was subsequently put on life support equipment

and was pronounced dead at 11:09 a.m. Feb. 24, 2017, after life support was disconnected.

Wichita Falls first responders and two AMR ambulances were sent to the Wichita County Jail Annex the night of May 10, 2021, for two unresponsive people as shown in this file photo. Both patients were transported to the hospital for unknown medical reasons.

Fight with detention officers indicated in report

Investigative information indicates Hutchinson was in a 30-minute fight with detention officers before becoming unresponsive and being admitted to the hospital Feb. 13, 2017, according to the report on the autopsy performed Feb. 27, 2017.

The autopsy report obtained from the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences at Dallas through an open records request said Hutchinson died as a result of brain damage that began with a lack of blood flow to the brain after he went into cardiac arrest.

Wichita County Sheriff's deputies conduct an investigation at the Wichita County Sprague Annex shortly after 6 a.m. Jan. 30, 2019. Sheriff David Duke said an inmate became unresponsive and was transported to the emergency room for treatment.

The medical examiner, Dr. Candace Schoppe, pointed to a lethal combination as the cause of the cardiac arrest: Hutchinson's cocaine use and mental illness, and the stress to his body from the altercation with detention staff who restrained him in a prone position for an unknown period of time all contributed to his death, according to the autopsy report.

Hutchinson's drug use caused "excited delirium," according to the autopsy report.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke provided a written statement May 25, from the Community Services Unit of the Sheriff's Office. He declined to comment further.

District Attorney John Gillespie noted the homicide case was presented to a grand jury in June 2018, under the previous district attorney’s administration.

The Sheriff’s Office statement gives a narrative of events culminating in Hutchinson's death and outlines officials' actions in its wake.

Evidence on his death was presented in June 2018 to a Wichita County grand jury, which declined to indict anyone in connection with it, according to the statement.

Presenting the case to the grand jury followed the county's standard practice for use-of-force cases involving jailers and law-enforcement officers that result in death, according to the statement.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke

The statement refers to Hutchinson as "combative" and exhibiting "belligerent behavior" and "aggressive actions."

He refused to comply with detention officers' requests and their attempts to de-escalate his behavior, according to the statement.

The in-custody death report notes the manner of death was homicide, including justifiable homicide, and the death was caused by law-enforcement and/or correctional staff members.

The Sheriff's Office statement does not mention officers restraining Hutchinson in a prone position with his legs crossed and pushed to his buttocks for an unknown time, as stated in the autopsy.

The Sheriff's Office statement says: "Hutchinson began experiencing a medical emergency and collapsed on the floor of his holding cell."

The in-custody death report does not mention a collapse. It notes that Hutchinson, still resisting, was put on his bunk.

According to the autopsy report, he suffered injuries from the fight with detention officers who used liquid pepper spray, powder air-gun pellets and stun-gun shocks.

A pepper ball launcher was used on Hutchinson during the altercation, according to the in-custody death report.

Detention officers also deployed Taser probes, as reported, on Hutchinson to deliver five shocks, according to the autopsy.

In addition, they administered a drive-stun shock, which caused abrasions on the left side of his back, according to the autopsy.

During a drive-stun shock, an officer activates a Taser and makes painful contact with a person's body to induce compliance.

Schoppe found abrasions and injuries on Hutchinson's wrists from the handcuffs as well as ankle injuries although there was no documented use of ankle restraints.

She attributed those injuries to the altercation with detention officers.

The medical examiner also determined Hutchinson suffered from the death of muscle tissue as a result of the altercation with correctional officers.

The condition, called Rhabdomyolysis, can lead to serious complications such as kidney failure.

The autopsy findings were that Hutchinson not only suffered acute brain injury but also multi-organ failure and acute pneumonia.

It was unclear how he sustained some injuries, such as a bruise to his neck and hemorrhaging in his neck and back muscles, according to the autopsy.

Wichita Falls first responders and two AMR ambulances were sent to the Wichita County Jail Annex May 10, 2021, for two unresponsive people. Both patients were transported to the hospital for unknown medical reasons.

The altercation before Hutchinson's death was on Feb. 13 or Feb. 14 in 2017, depending on which source is relied on.

The statement and the publicly available in-custody death report do not list the the names of detention officers involved in the altercation with Hutchinson, cited in the autopsy as contributing to his death.

The Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request Friday, Nov. 5, for information on the detention officers as to whether they were still working for the jail and, if not, how they left the county’s employ.

The Sheriff’s Office also did not respond to questions about whether the agency made changes to jail procedures or provided additional training to detention officers in response to Hutchinson’s death.

The Sheriff's Office did not respond to a question Tuesday, Nov. 9, as to whether or not they informed Hutchinson's family that the death was ruled a homicide.

What does the SO's death report say?

The in-custody death report gave this account: An officer saw that Hutchinson had soaked his bedding in the shower while he was being held in a solitary cell Feb. 14, 2017.

Hutchinson handed his bedding through the food pass when the officer asked for it. The officer ordered Hutchinson to sit on his bunk so the mattress could be exchanged.

Hutchinson reportedly tried to escape the cell when the door was opened. The door was secured, and more officers arrived.

They ordered Hutchinson to put his hands through the food pass so they could put handcuffs on him before opening the door again to get the mattress.

Hutchinson put his hands through the food slot and submitted to one handcuff. Then he started withdrawing his hands.

A struggle ensued to maintain control of Hutchinson’s cuffed hand, and an officer used pepper spray to get his compliance.

Hutchinson allowed him to pull both hands through the food pass slot, and it was secured. More officers arrived with a pepper ball launcher and a Taser.

Hutchinson sat on his bunk. Officers entered his cell and tried to put handcuffs on him while he resisted.

The pepper ball launcher was used, and two balls hit Hutchinson but didn't lead to his compliance.

Hutchinson continued struggling as he was moved to another solitary cell for decontamination.

An officer deployed a Taser when he had a clear view of Hutchinson's back. Hutchinson kept resisting officers as he was moved.

The Taser was activated in the hallway between cells, and once Hutchinson was in the other cell, the officer used the Taser again.

Still resisting, Hutchinson was put on the bunk in the cell. The handcuffs were removed, and officers exited the cell.

They checked each other for injuries, and then they checked Hutchinson through the observation window.

Officers noticed he was not moving. They banged on the door and yelled at him. They opened the door and found that Hutchinson was non-responsive.

One officer found a pulse. Nursing staff at the jail were alerted and responded. Emergency medical services were also notified.

Nursing staff tried unsuccessfully to get a response from Hutchinson using smelling salts and sternum rubs.

Hutchinson was then attached to an Automated External Defibrillator, which would not administer a shock. The device prompted the use of chest compressions.

Chest compressions and another device to help Hutchinson breathe were started and continued until first responders arrived. Hutchinson was taken to United Regional.

A post-death review

After his death, the Sheriff's Office conducted an internal review of the events, jail policies, procedures and staff members, according to the statement.

In addition, Lubbock County Sheriff's Office Lt. Salome Lopez conducted an independent review of jail policies and procedures, jail staff and actions involving Hutchinson, according to the statement.

Lopez has extensive knowledge, training and experience as a jailer and as the Lubbock County sheriff's commander of the Detention Response Team, according to the statement.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke

Her professional opinion was that any reasonable officer would have responded to the situation in a similar manner, according to the statement.

"It is also my professional opinion, that in order to maintain the security of the facility, the officers used the amount of force necessary to regain control of the situation, known as reasonable force, and acted in good faith in order to maintain and restore order," Lopez said in the statement.

Dickerson described his uncle as cool and outgoing.

“He was a good person,” Dickerson said. “But everybody go through things in life, hear me?”

James Green Sr. said he knew his brother-in-law well.

“He was playful all the time,” he said. “He was a good person, but you know if you get to drinking, get drunk, you know, everybody gets ignorant.”

Hutchinson was no stranger to trouble with the law.

His convictions date back to the 1970s, according to publicdata.com and the county’s online system. They include felony drug possession and aggravated robbery.

Most convictions that turned up in exhaustive searches of the county's online system were for misdemeanors, including indecent exposure, criminal trespass and failure to identify.

Schoppe notes a history of psychiatric illness for Hutchinson, reportedly schizophrenia.

Hutchinson's family recalled the 1971 Wichita Falls High School graduate as someone who loved fishing, playing pool and spending time at the Martin Luther King Center, according to an obituary.

He spent a short time in the Army and was a member of the Greater Miracle Church, according to the obituary.

Quantrell Hutchinson Final Version of Custodial Death Report by Denise Nelson on Scribd

