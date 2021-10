Reuters

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Two Indian drugmakers have requested permission to end late-stage trials of their generic versions of Merck & Co's oral antiviral drug molnupiravir for moderate COVID-19, raising questions about how effective the experimental medicine is for that group of patients. The Indian drug regulator's internal expert committee disclosed on its website that Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and MSN Laboratories had presented interim clinical trial data for this group of patients and asked to end the trials. Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics last week said molnupiravir had nearly halved the risk of hospitalization https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 or death in patients at risk of severe disease who had mild-to-moderate COVID-19, results hailed by experts as potentially a major advance in fight against the illness.