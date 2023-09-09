Truth of EU Qatargate scandal ‘will explode’, says former investigator

Michel Claise said that ‘everything is in the file’ - J-M Quinet/Alamy Stock Photo

The truth behind the Qatargate corruption scandal engulfing the European Union “will explode” one day, the former chief investigator has said.

Michel Claise, a Belgian judge who stepped back from the investigation earlier this year, suggested unnamed individuals were attempting to manipulate the truth.

“I never talk about the files I process,” he told RTBF, the Belgian broadcaster. “But I will tell you one thing – everything is in the file. The truth is there. It is not found elsewhere, neither in the television studios nor in certain magazines.

“And the truth will explode one day in the face of those manipulators who try, very simply, to distort it.”

Mr Claise, who writes crime novels in his spare time, became involved in the investigation when the Belgian security services handed him their findings into the corruption and graft scandal that has rocked the EU.

Three MEPs, a former lawmaker and his parliamentary assistant stand accused of accepting bribes from Qatari and Moroccan officials in exchange for political favours.

Police have seized €1.5 million in cash, including a suitcase containing more than €750,000 in a Brussels hotel.

Eva Kaili, a former European Parliament vice-president, was arrested after investigators discovered €150,000 at her property. Francesco Giorgi, her husband, was the parliamentary aide detained as part of the probe.

Ms Kaili, who insists she is innocent of any wrongdoing, has since been released from prison while the investigation continues.

Eva Kaili insists she is innocent of any wrongdoing - Independent Photo Agency Srl/Alamy Stock Photo

Mr Claise withdrew from the investigation in June, and has refused to reveal whether he did so following death threats or the emergence of his son’s business ties with the son of Maria Arena, a Belgian MEP who is a suspect in the case.

In the interview, he revealed that another judge had been placed in a safe house following threats to their life.

“I am not the only one to be targeted by this,” he added. “And it is extremely dangerous for democracy to consider for a certain moment that the judge must be shot down, when in the end, we should rather spend our time fighting criminal organisations. But I never feared for my integrity.”

MEPs in the parliament are still struggling to come to terms with the cash-for-influence scandal, nine months after it came to light.

They have failed to reach an agreement on a rule that would see them required to disclose assets change, which is designed to close loopholes allegedly exploited by Qatargate suspects.

A report published by Transparency International EU this week revealed that the majority of MEPs fail to declare their outside interests. Of 1,678 activities listed by MEPs, just 12 per cent are for businesses on the EU’s transparency register.

The rule change would lower the level of outside earnings that an MEP must declare to €5,000 a year.

