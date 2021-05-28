'The truth is hard': Senate Republicans block commission to study Capitol riot of Jan. 6

Bart Jansen and Savannah Behrmann, USA TODAY
·6 min read

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans on Friday blocked a bipartisan commission proposed to study the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The Senate voted 54-35 Friday on whether to debate the measure, which fell short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster, which blocks debate of the measure. The House had approved legislation to create the commission with support from 35 Republicans.

"I can't image anyone voting against the establishment of a commission on the greatest assault, since the Civil War, on the Capitol," President Joe Biden said Thursday in Cleveland.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the vote to focus the spotlight on Republicans who were reluctant to study what provoked the attack left five dead and 140 police officers injured.

"We have to investigate, expose and report on the truth. We need to establish a trusted record of what really transpired on Jan. 6 and the events that preceded it," Schumer said. "The truth of the matter seems to be that Senate Republicans oppose the commission because they fear that it might upset Donald Trump and their party's mid-term messaging."

"Senate Republicans must decide if they are on the side of the truth or on the side of Donald Trump’s Big Lie," Schumer added.

To hasten a vote on the commission, the Senate postponed votes to complete research-and-development legislation to counter China until June. Among its many facets, the measure would boost the semiconductor industry and spur efforts to compete better against China in science and technology. But the measure that enjoys broad bipartisan support became contentious because a handful of Republican senators sought amendments for issues such as better securing the southern border.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, and Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, leave a Senate Republican Policy Committee closed-door luncheon in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 27, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., right, and Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, leave a Senate Republican Policy Committee closed-door luncheon in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 27, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., opposed the commission. He said the Justice Department is already prosecuting 445 suspects in the attack, with more arrests expected. Legislative committees are already holding hearings and drafting recommendations to prevent another attack, he said.

McConnell accused Democrats of wanting to relitigate Trump, who was impeached in the House and charged with inciting the insurrection. The Senate acquitted Trump.

"Obviously the role of the former president has been litigated exhaustively – exhaustively – in the high-profile impeachment trial we had here in the Senate several months ago," McConnell said. “I do not believe the additional extraneous commission that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing."

Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nebraska joined Democrats in supporting the commission.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said the Justice Department could never share its information about the cases until they are prosecuted, but that he would support a commission once those investigations are complete.

"As a practical matter, I don't think that we can do this thing until after a lot of those criminal probes are completed," Rounds said. "I still would like to see a commission go through, just for history's sake. I'd like to see it, but I think we're going to have to wait until after the criminal prosecutions are completed."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by fellow Republican leadership, speaks to reporters on Tuesday.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by fellow Republican leadership, speaks to reporters on Tuesday.

Gladys Sicknick, the mother of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died of natural causes the day after he was sprayed with chemical spray in the attack, met Thursday with senators to urge a commission that would explain what happened. She was joined by D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone, who suffered a heart attack after being beaten by rioters, and Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who is Black and heard racial slurs during the attack.

"They put their lives on the line," said Sicknick, who called opposition to the commission "a slap in the face."

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., met with Sicknick for what he called a respectful conversation. But he opposed the commission because he expects partisan results.

"I'm not sure what other questions remain unanswered after all those investigations," Johnson said. "This would be a political commission. That's the bottom line here and that's why I won't support it."

Sen. Mitt Romney said his meeting with Sicknick was a chance to express his condolences and "hear about the experiences of the two officers who were involved as well."

Murkowski, who also supports the commission, said she shared "serious hugs" with Sicknick's relatives and the officers.

"I am heartsick that you feel that you need to come and advocate to members of Congress that we stand up and say, 'The truth is hard, but the truth is necessary,'" Murkowski said she told them.

Gladys Sicknick, left, mother of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from natural causes after he was sprayed with chemicals during the Jan. 6 mob attack on Congress, leaves a meeting with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin after advocating for creation of an independent commission to investigate the assault, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 27, 2021. She is escorted by Harry Dunn, center, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who faced the rioters on Jan. 6., and Sandra Garza, far right, partner of Brian Sicknick.
Gladys Sicknick, left, mother of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from natural causes after he was sprayed with chemicals during the Jan. 6 mob attack on Congress, leaves a meeting with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin after advocating for creation of an independent commission to investigate the assault, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 27, 2021. She is escorted by Harry Dunn, center, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who faced the rioters on Jan. 6., and Sandra Garza, far right, partner of Brian Sicknick.

Related: Capitol Police union warns of departures after Jan. 6 riot and continued overtime strain

Four former secretaries of the Department of Homeland Security – Republicans Tom Ridge and Michael Chertoff and Democrats Janet Napolitano and Jeh Johnson – urged Congress to create a commission in a joint statement Thursday.

“We must understand how the violent insurrection at the Capitol came together to ensure the peaceful transfer of power in our country is never so threatened again,” the statement said.

But even among the seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial earlier this year, opinion was divided.

Murkowski said an independent review is more important than short-term political concerns.

"I don't want to know, but I need to know. And I think it's important for the country that there be an independent evaluation," Murkowski said. "To be making a decision for the short term political gain at the expense of understanding and acknowledging what was in front of us, on Jan. 6, I think we need to look at that critically."

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks May 26 during a hearing before the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies of Senate Appropriations Committee at Dirksen Senate Office in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, speaks May 26 during a hearing before the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies of Senate Appropriations Committee at Dirksen Senate Office in Washington, D.C.

Despite his own support, Romney said others think the investigations by the Homeland Security and Rules committees will be enough.

"I think the attack on the building was a very severe attack on democracy and is having shockwaves waves around the world," Romney said.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., opposed it because legislative committees are already reviewing the attack and drafting recommendations to prevent another one.

Collins proposed changes in how the commission staff is chosen and a firmer deadline for a commission report, in an effort at compromise. But other Republicans said the changes weren't enough to win support.

Cassidy said if the concern was that the commission would be partisan, Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., could simply appoint special committees to study the attack.

America Talks

Republican opposition frustrated Democrats.

“There is no excuse for any Republican to vote against the commission, since Democrats have agreed to everything they asked for," said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key swing vote. "Mitch McConnell has made this his political position, thinking it will help his 2022 elections. They do not believe the truth will set you free, so they continue to live in fear.”

The 10-member commission would have had half its members appointed by Democratic congressional leaders and half by Republicans. If it had been approved, it would have:

  • Studied the facts and circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6 attack and what provoked it.

  • Included commissioners who are expected to have expertise in law enforcement, civil rights and intelligence.

  • Issued subpoenas to secure information, with approval required by a majority of commission members or by agreement between the Democratic chairman and Republican vice chairman.

  • Produced a final report by Dec. 31.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Senate GOP blocks Capitol riot commission to study Jan. 6 mob

Recommended Stories

  • GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

    Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, turning aside the independent investigation in a show of party loyalty to former President Donald Trump and an effort to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters. The Senate vote was 54-35 — short of the 60 votes needed to take up a House-passed bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties. It came a day after emotional appeals from police who fought with the rioters and lawmakers who fled Capitol chambers that day.

  • Tulsa race massacre 100th anniversary commemoration abruptly canceled

    A source tells CBS News that a lawyer's demands led to the abrupt cancelation of an event featuring John Legend and Stacey Abrams to commemorate Monday's 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. But the lawyer claims that for months, the commission hasn't been negotiating in good faith. Omar Viillafranca reports.

  • He said a Mercedes ‘looked nice.’ Then he was attacked, shot at in Fort Worth, police say

    A Fort Worth man was attacked Thursday night in a parking lot after complimenting a car.

  • GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski slammed Mitch McConnell for trying to block the Capitol riot commission for 'short-term political gain'

    Murkowski is one of the few GOP senators supporting the commission. McConnell reportedly asked GOP senators to vote against it as a "personal favor."

  • Russia says U.S. decision not to rejoin Open Skies arms pact is 'political mistake'

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Friday a U.S. decision not to rejoin the Open Skies arms control pact, which allows unarmed surveillance flights over member states, is a "political mistake" ahead of a summit between the countries' presidents. The original U.S. decision to quit the pact was taken last year by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, but Moscow had hoped his successor Joe Biden would reverse it.

  • Paul Ryan urges GOP to shake Trump obsession, focus on 'principles,' not 'personality'

    The former House speaker said that the GOP is "at a crossroads" and that Trump's term came to a "dishonorable and disgraceful end."

  • Black passenger intervenes after woman punches flight attendant in face

    The Southwest Airlines aide had asked a woman to keep her seatbelt fastened during a Sacramento flight to San Diego. As America opens itself up to post-pandemic travel, an incredibly dangerous, disturbing trend has emerged: Fighting on airplanes. Just days after a video went viral of passengers fighting on Spirit Airlines, a flight attendant was physically assaulted Sunday on an enroute Southwest Airlines plane.

  • Man Rescued in Colorado Mountain Pass Is Accused in 1982 Murders

    On a January night in 1982, Alan Lee Phillips was found shivering in his pickup, stuck in a snowdrift on a treacherous mountain pass in central Colorado. A rescue worker tracked him down after Phillips, then 30, used his headlights to blink the Morse code signal for SOS and caught the attention of a passenger on a plane flying overhead. Asked what he had been thinking, taking such a dangerous road in subzero temperatures, Phillips, looking dazed, said he was coming back from a bar, according to the police. “You find out how lonely it is really quick,” Phillips later said, according to a newspaper article from the time. “I thought about walking to a ski area nearby, and went about 200 yards and thought, ‘No way.’ It was too cold.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Nearly 40 years later, the police now say they know where Phillips was really coming from that night and what might have caused him to take the perilous route. Authorities say he had just shot two young women and left them to die near the mountain town of Breckenridge. “It was his own stupidity that got him up there, because the pass is not passable in the wintertime,” said Sgt. Wendy Kipple of the Park County Sheriff’s Office. “I don’t know what he was thinking, other than he was trying to run away from a crime he had just committed.” Phillips, now 70, was charged in February with first-degree murder, assault and kidnapping in the killings of Annette Schnee and Barbara Jo Oberholtzer after DNA evidence linked him to their deaths. Phillips, a semiretired mechanic living in Clear Creek County, west of Denver, has been held in the Park County Jail since his arrest. He is being represented by a lawyer with the state’s public defender’s office, which did not respond to requests for comment. The connection between the rescue and the charges was reported this week by KUSA-TV. Phillips’ arrest followed decades of investigation by several different agencies and private detectives in Colorado, where the crimes gripped the investigators who tried to solve it. Kipple, 56, has been investigating the case for more than 30 years. She grew up in Summit County and was a senior in high school when the crimes took place. “It’s one of those cases that you just can’t put it down,” Kipple said. “You have to find out why and who.” Oberholtzer, 29, was a meticulous planner. She often carried around a notebook full of plans and budgets for a horse corral that she and her husband planned to build on their property in Alma, Kipple said. She had a daughter, who was 11 at the time of her mother’s death. Schnee, 21, cleaned rooms at a Holiday Inn in Frisco, Colorado, during the day and was a waitress at a bar at night. She wanted to become a flight attendant, according to her mother. She was last seen around dusk on Jan. 6. She had gone to a pharmacy in Breckenridge to pick up a prescription, then went out to hitchhike home to Blue River, about 6 miles away. She never made it there, the police said. Later that night, Oberholtzer went to a Breckenridge bar with some friends. She had been promoted from secretary to office manager and wanted to celebrate, Kipple said. Her friends had told her they could give her a ride, but Oberholtzer decided to leave earlier and hitchhike back to Alma. Hitchhiking was and remains common around Breckenridge, a popular ski resort area that attracts rich tourists but where many residents struggle to keep up with the cost of living and cannot afford their own car, Kipple said. Oberholtzer was found the next morning, just off Highway 9 near the summit of Hoosier Pass. She had been shot twice. A pair of plastic cords was tied to her wrist, according to the police. Six months later, Schnee’s body was found lying face down in Sacramento Creek in Park County. She had been shot in the back. Over the years, investigators looked at dozens of people in connection with the crimes but were unable to make an arrest. Authorities said they had carefully collected the evidence at both scenes, including a glove and tissue found near Oberholtzer’s body that were stained with blood. In 1998, investigators tested the blood for DNA and found it belonged to an unknown male. They searched a criminal database for matches but found none. The trail went cold again. After one of the investigators in the case died, three years ago, his son gave a packet of news articles about the case to Mitch Morrissey, a former prosecutor and a co-founder of United Data Connect, a Colorado-based company that conducts forensic genealogy. Morrissey told reporters in March that he was struck by the photos of the women “lying in the snow after being shot in the darkness, by themselves, dying, basically freezing to death.” He said he could understand how the crime would make investigators so determined to “answer the question of who would do such a horrible thing to somebody.” Forensic genealogists with his company found 12,000 people in a family tree who had a possible match to the profile. Kipple said investigators asked many of those people to volunteer DNA samples, and all of them agreed to provide one. She declined to say how many people had given a sample or if Phillips had provided one. On Feb. 24, after surveilling Phillips for weeks, the police arrested him during a traffic stop in Clear Creek County. The police said they did not know whether Phillips knew either woman or what a possible motive may have been. Oberholtzer’s husband, Jeff, said in a statement that he prayed the arrest “will finally, after all these decades, bring closure and peace to this hideous nightmare.” Eileen Franklin, Schnee’s mother, said she was relieved that she had lived long enough to see an arrest. “I just thought before I leave this earth I would like to see some closure,” Franklin, 88, said in an interview. “It’s been a rough 40 years.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Republicans block independent commission to investigate attack on U.S. Capitol

    The House-passed legislation hit a dead end in the Senate due to Republican opposition led by Sen. Mitch McConnell.

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • Water fight inside school leads to graduation ban for 7 students, Indiana officials say

    “It’s tragic that you all would make a decision like this,” one parent said.

  • Exclusive: How an Accused Russian Agent Worked With Rudy Giuliani in a Plot Against the 2020 Election

    The U.S. government has called Andriy Derkach an “active Russian agent.” He sat down with TIME for a lengthy, on-the-record interview.

  • These six Senate Republicans defied Trump to back Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

  • Senate Republicans Kill Bipartisan Jan. 6 Riot Commission

    REUTERSA bipartisan effort to create an independent commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection was defeated by Senate Republicans on Thursday, all but ensuring that one of the darkest days in U.S. history will not get the fullest possible accounting.Thirty-five Senate Republicans voted to block legislation that would create a 10-member panel, modeled after the 9/11 Commission, to trace the factors that led to the Jan. 6 attack and to probe the actions of insurrectionists, security officials, and top federal government leaders that day.Six Republicans joined all Senate Democrats in voting yes, meaning they fell short of the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome the filibuster—the first time that GOP leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has deployed the filibuster since being relegated to the minority in January. The minority leader had to ask senators to vote against it as a personal favor to him, according to CNN.The six Republicans voting to advance the legislation were Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Susan Collins (R-ME), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Rob Portman (R-OH), and Bill Cassidy (R-LA).Congressional Democrats have discussed creating a special congressional committee to investigate the insurrection as a backstop, and they have vowed that there will be some kind of deep dive into Jan. 6 no matter what. But the GOP’s successful opposition effectively forecloses what many on both sides believe was the most effective, transparent, and credible option to do that work: an independent commission, insulated from the political process, with a well-defined mission and resources to carry it out.The failure of such a proposal seemed unthinkable in the aftermath of the attack, when GOP senators largely expressed support for an independent commission. Many of them, however, changed their tune after McConnell went all-in on opposing the bill last week. For example, Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) tweeted in February that he supported a “9/11-style” commission; this week, he told reporters that the process had been “hijacked” for political purposes.But, while they tried, Republicans could not hide behind the explanation that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had engineered a partisan bill. The legislation passed her chamber in an unexpectedly bipartisan fashion last week, complicating McConnell’s opposition and weakening his argument that the commission would be “slanted” in a partisan way.An eleventh hour attempt by the mother of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed during the attack, to personally lobby senators also complicated McConnell’s hard stance against the bill.While most of the House Republican conference voted against the bill, 35 GOP lawmakers joined all Democrats in supporting it, a mini-jailbreak that amounted to a stinging rebuke of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s push against the legislation.But McConnell and his lieutenants quickly maneuvered around that show of force and convinced most Republicans that an independent effort to review Jan. 6 would only serve to hurt the GOP in the 2022 midterm elections.To justify their opposition, Republicans deflected by saying an independent commission shouldn’t focus on the insurrection but political violence generally. Others simply tried to memory-hole that three-dozen of their House colleagues thought the bill was a good idea. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) told reporters he would oppose the commission “until they make it bipartisan,” ignoring that it already was the product of a compromise.The commission, proposed in legislation written after a series of negotiations between Reps. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and John Katko (R-NY), was to be modeled after the Sept. 11 commission in having an even partisan makeup, with commissioners picked by leaders of both parties. Republicans said they became concerned over unequal staff resources and the possibility the commission could release a report before the 2022 election.Seeking to address those concerns, on Wednesday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) proposed an amendment to the commission bill to give the GOP side equal staffing resources, among other things. But because senators voted against moving to debate on the measure, there was no chance to consider it.One of the bill’s few GOP proponents, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), said the opposition might come back to haunt his party. “I think the perception on the part of the public is that the Jan. 6 Commission is just trying to get to the truth of what happened,” Romney told reporters on Wednesday, “and that Republicans would be seen as not wanting to let the truth come out.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fox News and Donna Brazile Quietly Part Ways

    Chip SomodevillaFox News and Donna Brazile have quietly parted ways after she spent more than two years with the network as an on-air political analyst, the former Democratic National Committee chairwoman confirmed Friday.“When my contract expired, they offered me an additional 2-4 years,” Brazile told The Daily Beast in a text message. “But I decided to return to ABC.”Brazile went on to add that over the past two years, Fox News had allowed her to make multiple appearances on ABC News’ Sunday news show This Week, adding that “all is good” between her and Fox.The longtime Democratic strategist raised eyebrows in March 2019 when she announced she had signed with the decidedly right-leaning outlet, largely due to the fact that Fox News opinion commentators had previously made her a bogeywoman for her controversial tenure at CNN.A 2016 WikiLeaks email revealed that Brazile, then a CNN contributor, leaked debate questions to then-candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Following the release of the hacked emails, CNN severed ties with Brazile.The Democratic operative, meanwhile, defended her decision to join Fox News. At the time, she acknowledged she would get “criticized by my friends in the progressive movement” but said the 2016 election “showed we have to engage that audience and show Americans of every stripe what we stand for rather than retreat into our ‘safe spaces.’” She also contended that she had all her “marbles” when she decided to join Fox.It wasn’t just progressives, though, that criticized Brazile’s presence on Fox News. The network’s most devoted and powerful viewer repeatedly made his displeasure known that the ex-DNC chief was appearing on his television set. “So @donnabrazile gives Crooked Hillary the Questions, and now she’s on @FoxNews,” then-President Donald Trump tweeted in August 2019, one of his many complaints about Brazile after she joined the network.Brazile’s time at Fox was also marked by several heated and tense on-air moments, most notably when she lashed out at Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for weighing in on the 2020 Democratic primary. “Stay the hell out of our race!” Brazile shouted, adding: “So, Ronna, go to hell!”The prominent Democrat’s departure is one of several recent, high-profile exits from the network, inclding Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Jedediah Bila and White House correspondent Kristin Fisher, who recently jumped to Brazile’s old home of CNN.Brazile leaving Fox News also gives the network one less liberal pundit to fill Juan Williams’ now-open slot on the opinion roundtable show The Five. After Williams’ sudden exit from the show—which Fox News insiders blamed on co-host Greg Gutfeld—Fox News said it would try out a rotating series of liberal commentators to take his place.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • UFO filmmaker releases 46-second video allegedly showing swarm of objects hovering near Navy ship

    At one point an unidentified sailor on board the USS Omaha is heard saying, "Holy (expletive)! They're moving fast. ... They're turning around."

  • Jennifer Lopez’s Many Homes: Inside the Superstar’s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

    The multihyphenate owns property in Bel Air, New York City, the Hamptons, and Miami

  • Doja Cat wore 2 drastically different outfits in one night at the iHeart Radio Music Awards

    Doja Cat's first red-carpet gown was designed by Brandon Maxwell. She later switched into a Miu Miu design.

  • A judge ordered a 'special master' to review evidence the FBI seized from Rudy Giuliani, saying it's needed for 'the perception of fairness'

    A "special master" - typically an independent judge - will review the 18 electronic devices seized from Donald Trump's former personal lawyer.

  • Gwen Stefani responds to accusations of cultural appropriation: 'These rules are just dividing us more and more'

    Stefani has continually pushed back against accusations that she appropriates Japanese culture and defended her relationship with the Harajuku Girls.