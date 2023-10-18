The truth about marijuana. Ohio business groups are spreading myths about Issue 2.

Paul Armentano is the deputy director of NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, in Washington, DC.

Concerns expressed by Ohio business groups that the passage of Issue 2, which seeks to legalize and regulate the adult-use cannabis market, will adversely impact workplace safety and productivity are premised on fear, not facts.

In reality, no provisions in Issue 2 weaken or limit existing workplace drug testing policies for cannabis. Furthermore, many safety sensitive positions — such as commercially licensed drivers — are governed by federal drug testing regulations. As a result, changes in the state-level status of cannabis will not alter these policies.

Will legalizing weed make Ohio workplaces less safe?

An employee at a marijuana cultivation facility plant.

Moreover, studies consistently show that employees who consume cannabis during their off-hours are no different than their peers. Their workplace performance does not differ from that of their coworkers, many of whom consume alcohol, and they do not pose any increased safety risk.

More: Issue 2 about more than smoking weed. How it would be a step in freeing victims of drug war

According to an exhaustive review by the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, “There is no evidence to support a statistical association between cannabis use and occupational accidents or injuries.”

Another review of 16 occupational safety studies similarly affirmed, “The current body of evidence does not provide sufficient evidence to support the position that cannabis users are at increased risk of occupational injury.”

More recently, data compiled from Canada — where cannabis has been legal nationwide since 2018 — concluded that no positive association exists between off-the-job cannabis consumption and work-related injuries.

To date, 38 states — including Ohio — regulate the sale and use of cannabis for medical purposes.

Paul Armentano

Some of these state policies have been in place for several decades. Evaluations of the effects of these legalization policies on workplace performance have documented a number of positive outcomes, including decreased absenteeismincreased labor participation by older adults, fewer workplace fatalities, and a decrease in workers’ compensation claims.

What do studies say about legalized marijuana and workplace safety?

Similar studies assessing the impact of adult-use legalization laws have also failed to support the alarmist rhetoric espoused by Issue 2’s opponents.

Such laws are now in place in 23 states, with Delaware, Maryland, and Minnesota adopting these policies earlier this year. No state has ever repealed or even rolled back their laws and public support for legalization has never been higher. That is because these policies are largely working as politicians and voters intended and they are preferable to criminal prohibition.

Let’s be clear. Legalization neither creates nor normalizes the marijuana market. This market already exists in Ohio and it is widespread.

But under a policy of prohibition, this market remains underground and those involved in it largely remain unaccountable. Criminal entrepreneurs don’t pay taxes, they don’t check IDs, and they don’t test the purity of their product. Disputes that arise in the illicit marketplace are not adjudicated in courts of law.

By contrast, under a legally regulated system, cannabis products are made available from licensed manufacturers at retail stores. Cannabis is cultivated, and products are manufactured, in accordance with good manufacturing practices. Products are lab tested and labeled accordingly — ensuring that consumers have access to products of verified purity and potency.

After a century of failed policies and canna-bigotry, Ohio’s voters are ready to move in a different direction — one that legalizes, regulates, and educates. They are ready to vote "yes" on Issue 2.

Paul Armentano is the deputy director of NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, in Washington, DC.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Will legalizing marijuana make Ohio workplaces dangerous? Issue 2

