Truth Social Users Are Fuming Over ‘Censorship’ on Trump’s Platform

STEFANI REYNOLDS

Claims of “censorship” are flying on Donald Trump’s alternative social media platform, Truth Social.

The main point of contention among users is that Trump’s site continues to apply “sensitive content” notices obscuring some posts, including a popular anti-Biden meme that mocks the president over increasing inflation rates.

“This content may not be suitable for all audiences,” the notice states.

That content warning has also covered up a popular graphic depicting Jesus Christ and a quote from the Bible with a gray filter, leaving users fuming.

“Truth Social loves censorship,” one user wrote, whose bio on the site included the hashtag “NoMoreRINOs.”

Another pro-Trump user, “Ultra MAGA Peanut,” responded on the platform that Truth Social “should be embarrassed over this censorship.”

“Sadly, I see so many innocent posts that are marked as sensitive,” another user, @sammyrisley, wrote. “It is almost as bad as Twitter,” another MAGA-loving user declared.

Truth Social Screen Shot

“Thought Trump was all about the Truth!!!!” another user exclaimed.

MAGA Pundits Start to Take Sides in Trump-DeSantis War

A Truth Social spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Wednesday afternoon.

The continued drama follows in the wake of a user claiming Trump had blocked her on his own platform.

At the end of June, a popular pro-MAGA and verified user on the platform, @Lara8, said that the former president had “blocked” her.

“I have no idea, but President Trump has blocked me today on Truth Social,” she wrote at the time. “All of you who know me, know I’m a very loyal supporter of President Trump and #FreeSpeech fighter. I hope it was a glitch or a mistake.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.