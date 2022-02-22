Truth Social's logo is strikingly similar to that of a British trucking company. The company says it's considering legal action.

Isobel Asher Hamilton
·2 min read
donald trump rally
Former President Donald Trump launched Truth Social on Apple's App Store on Monday.Brandon Bell/Getty Images

  • Donald Trump released his social media app Truth Social to iPhone users on Monday.

  • The logo closely resembles that of Trailar, UK company that fixes solar panels on trucks.

  • A Trailar executive said the company is "seeking legal advice."

The logo for Donald Trump's new social media app Truth Social features a broken "T" on a blue background. It's strikingly similar to the logo used by Trailar, a British trucking firm.

So similar, in fact, that an executive from Trailar says his company is considering legal action against Truth Social.

Truth Social launched on Apple's App Store late Sunday but the launch was hit by technical difficulties.

On Monday morning, an Insider reporter tried using Truth Social. It took them five attempts to sign up before they were wait-listed. As of 5.30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, they were still on the wait-list.

Trailar fits solar panels to trucks and other large vehicles, and provides data analytics to the trucking industry.

A Twitter user compared the Trailar and Truth Social logos side by side:

Matthew Summers, head of marketing at Trailer, confirmed to Insider on Tuesday that the company was considering legal action against Truth Social because of the similarity of the two logos.

Summers had earlier told The Daily Beast: "We are now seeking legal advice to understand next steps and options available to protect our brand."

On Monday, Trailar tweeted members of Trump's family, including his son Donald Jr., his daughter Ivanka, and wife Melania. Trump himself was permanently suspended from Twitter in January 2021.

Trailar's tweet said: "Great to see Donald Trump supporting a growing sustainability business! Maybe ask next time?"

The company behind Truth Social, Trump Media and Technology Group, did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider for comment outside of regular US working hours.

Trailar's tweek also said: "@AldiUK Don't happen to have the number for your legal team on you?"

It's not entirely clear why Trailar referenced the German supermarket chain. However, last year, Aldi was caught up in a copyright battle with UK supermarket Marks & Spencer over apparent similarities between their two caterpillar cakes.

Marks & Spencer claimed that Aldi's "Cuthbert the Caterpillar" cake infringed the copyright of its own "Colin the Caterpillar" cake. The two companies reached a settlement earlier this month.

Trump was kicked off mainstream social media platforms Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube in January 2021 after the January 6 storming of the US Capitol. Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account, citing a "risk of further incitement to violence," after he released a video in which he told rioters: "Go home. We love you; you're very special."

Read the original article on Business Insider

