We have a right to the truth about the trans school shooter's manifesto

On March 23 of this year, a 28-year-old named Audrey Hale entered a private Christian elementary school armed with two rifles and a pistol. Hale entered the school with one mission – to shoot and kill staff and students. And she did: three children and three adults were murdered that day.

The nation recoiled in horror. Later police reports indicated that the shooter was a former student of the private Christian school and a biological female that went by male, he/him pronouns. Local law enforcement officials also announced that the shooter had left behind what was initially described as a manifesto.

As the nation mourned the Covenant lost lives, Democrat politicians pushed for increased gun control – while several Tennessee politicians and Republican-leaning public figures called for the release of the manifesto. They were joined by open government advocates who felt the information was in the public interest.

When the Nashville Police denied requests for access to the writings, the manifesto became the subject of a lawsuit. Though Tennessee government attorneys claimed the records would be made public once the investigation closed, their refusal to release the material fueled speculation and conspiracy theories about why officials had censored it.

It’s easy to see why so much attention was paid to the contents of Hale’s manifesto. The shooter’s transgender identity immediately became the focus of public debate, with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speculating that it may have had some connection to Hale’s motivation in committing such a senseless act of cruelty. This speculation was echoed by former President Donald Trump.

Three recently leaked pages, purported to be from the Nashville school-shooter’s manifesto, were obtained this week by the conservative commentator Steven Crowder. If accurate, they appear to show that the transgender killer intentionally targeted “White Christian” children at the school they had once attended.

What is clear is that, in keeping this manifesto out of the public eye for so long, law enforcement have only fanned the flames of conspiratorialism. The alleged leak seems to have confirmed suspicions, at least in the eyes of certain conservatives, that Hale’s motivations were hidden from the public eye deliberately.

After all, in the immediate aftermath of the attack, dozens of news outlets published reports claiming that local LGBTQ organisations feared a right-wing backlash. Is it really so ridiculous, then, for people to suspect that Hale’s motivations were being covered up in order to ‘keep the peace’?

In truth, the aftermath of the Covenant school shooting evoked an outcry of support, not abuse, for the LGBTQ community. Transgender activists marched on Republican state capitols, Hollywood icons like Madonna announced benefit concerts in support of LGBTQ people, and mainstream media talking heads lectured Christian parents on the dangers of opposing “gender-affirming” care. The reactionary backlash never materialised.

It is a sorry state of affairs when the aftermath of a tragedy is immediately politicised. But those who would point the finger at supposedly cynical republicans would do well to remember their own stances when right-wing extremists, like the El Paso killer Patrick Wood Crusius, rampaged – and sweeping statements proclaiming America to be irredeemably racist were made. Our society is more divided than ever.

Questions over the moral correctness of releasing hateful documents against the wishes of the victims family are now irrelevant: if this leak is indeed legitimate, the information is already out there. But it is the irresponsible reportage of the media, so desperate to refute the narrative of a ‘Leftist, trans killer’, that put law enforcement in such an impossible position in the first place.

