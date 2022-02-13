The truth about true love

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • John Patrick Shanley
    American writer
  • Tia Williams
  • Susan Spencer
    American television journalist

According to a CBS News poll, 86% of Americans say true love is real; two-thirds say they have experienced it themselves. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with romance novelist Tia Williams, "Moonstruck" screenwriter John Patrick Shanley, National Geographic photographer Jodi Cobb, and psychology professor Arthur Aron about the reality and stages of love (lust, romantic obsession, and attachment), and how to keep love alive.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories