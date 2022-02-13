The truth about true love
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- John Patrick ShanleyAmerican writer
- Tia Williams
- Susan SpencerAmerican television journalist
According to a CBS News poll, 86% of Americans say true love is real; two-thirds say they have experienced it themselves. Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with romance novelist Tia Williams, "Moonstruck" screenwriter John Patrick Shanley, National Geographic photographer Jodi Cobb, and psychology professor Arthur Aron about the reality and stages of love (lust, romantic obsession, and attachment), and how to keep love alive.