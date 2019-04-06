Try this $19 Crock-Pot before you buy a $100 slow cooker

Multi-cookers like the ones made by Instant Pot are fantastic, but they’re also definitely overkill if you only plan to use them as slow cookers. So many people do that, and it’s a huge waste of money! Check out the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker instead. It’s a fantastic 6-quart Crock-Pot that has amassed hundreds of 5-star ratings on Amazon, and it’s on sale right now for just $19 and change!

6-quart portable slow cooker serves 7+ people

Handles make it easy to carry and lid-mounted locking system

High/Low/Warm settings

Removable, dishwasher-safe stoneware insert, and dishwasher-safe locking glass lid

Stylish red exterior with black accents and plastic handles

