Try these 3 pumpkin seed recipes in honor of National Pumpkin Day originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Happy National Pumpkin Day, America!

In honor of the holiday, we worked with Lena Abraham, the assistant food editor at Delish.com, to come up with some fun ways to serve the tasty seed. Pumpkin seeds often get thrown out when carving pumpkins, but we promise if you save them you can serve up a tasty treat that'll be sure to impress your family and friends. Here are three recipes to try, from sweet to savory!

Maple Pumpkin Spice Pumpkin Seeds

PHOTO: Make Maple Pumpkin Spice Pumpkin Seeds for Halloween. (ABC) More

Ingredients

1 cup pumpkin seeds

1 tbsp melted butter

1 tsp pumpkin spice

2 tsp maple syrup

Kosher salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325°.

Remove pumpkin seeds from pumpkin and rinse in a colander to remove pulp.

Pat dry with paper towels.

Toss seeds with melted butter and pumpkin spice. Spread in an even layer on a large baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes.

Remove from oven, toss seeds with maple syrup and season with a pinch of kosher salt.

Return to oven for 15 more minutes, or until seeds are lightly golden and crisp.

Rosemary Garlic Pumpkin Seeds

PHOTO: Make Rosemary Garlic Pumpkin Seeds for Halloween. (ABC) More

Ingredients

1 cup pumpkin seeds

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp freshly chopped Rosemary

1 tsp Garlic powder

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325°.

Remove pumpkin seeds from pumpkin and rinse in a colander to remove pulp.

Pat dry with paper towels.

Toss seeds with oil, rosemary, and garlic powder and season with salt and pepper.

Spread in an even layer on a large baking sheet and bake, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, 33 to 35 minutes.

For Taco Lime Pumpkin Seeds

PHOTO: Make Taco Lime Pumpkin Seeds for Halloween. (ABC) More

Ingredients

1 cup pumpkin seeds

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp taco seasoning

Kosher salt

Zest of ½ lime

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325°.

Remove pumpkin seeds from pumpkin and rinse in a colander to remove pulp.

Pat dry with paper towels.

Toss seeds with oil and taco seasoning and season with salt.

Spread in an even layer on a large baking sheet and bake, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, 33 to 35 minutes.

Zest lime over roasted seeds and toss to coat.

Recipes reprinted with permission from Delish.com