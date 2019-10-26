Try these 3 pumpkin seed recipes in honor of National Pumpkin Day originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com
Happy National Pumpkin Day, America!
In honor of the holiday, we worked with Lena Abraham, the assistant food editor at Delish.com, to come up with some fun ways to serve the tasty seed. Pumpkin seeds often get thrown out when carving pumpkins, but we promise if you save them you can serve up a tasty treat that'll be sure to impress your family and friends. Here are three recipes to try, from sweet to savory!
Maple Pumpkin Spice Pumpkin Seeds
Ingredients
- 1 cup pumpkin seeds
- 1 tbsp melted butter
- 1 tsp pumpkin spice
- 2 tsp maple syrup
- Kosher salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325°.
- Remove pumpkin seeds from pumpkin and rinse in a colander to remove pulp.
- Pat dry with paper towels.
- Toss seeds with melted butter and pumpkin spice. Spread in an even layer on a large baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes.
- Remove from oven, toss seeds with maple syrup and season with a pinch of kosher salt.
- Return to oven for 15 more minutes, or until seeds are lightly golden and crisp.
Rosemary Garlic Pumpkin Seeds
Ingredients
- 1 cup pumpkin seeds
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp freshly chopped Rosemary
- 1 tsp Garlic powder
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325°.
- Remove pumpkin seeds from pumpkin and rinse in a colander to remove pulp.
- Pat dry with paper towels.
- Toss seeds with oil, rosemary, and garlic powder and season with salt and pepper.
- Spread in an even layer on a large baking sheet and bake, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, 33 to 35 minutes.
For Taco Lime Pumpkin Seeds
Ingredients
- 1 cup pumpkin seeds
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tsp taco seasoning
- Kosher salt
- Zest of ½ lime
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325°.
- Remove pumpkin seeds from pumpkin and rinse in a colander to remove pulp.
- Pat dry with paper towels.
- Toss seeds with oil and taco seasoning and season with salt.
- Spread in an even layer on a large baking sheet and bake, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, 33 to 35 minutes.
- Zest lime over roasted seeds and toss to coat.
Recipes reprinted with permission from Delish.com