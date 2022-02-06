Try Daily Harvest's Instagram-famous eats and save up to $35 on your first meal delivery

Try Daily Harvest's Instagram-famous foods for less when you use this limited-time discount code.

From nourishing smoothies to nutritious soups, Daily Harvest makes mealtime easy and stress-free with its lineup of organic and tasty fare. Great for those looking for convenient and healthy eats, this Instagram-famous plant-based meal delivery service is offering a can’t-miss deal right now that lets you nosh on its popular ready-in-minutes meals for less.

For a limited time, when you subscribe to Daily Harvest, you can enter coupon code WELCOME2022 to get up to $35 off your first box—$20 off the small box, $25 off the medium box or $35 off the large box. That means, you can save even more on select plans, with medium and large boxes currently discounted by $10 and $20 respectively. Better still, every box ships free and plans can be paused, canceled or skipped at any time—so you have total flexibility and control over your orders.

When we put this plant-based frozen meal delivery service to the test, we found the meals were easy to make, delicious and convenient—the ingredients tasted fresh and the variety of ready-to-make foods made it easier to fit fruits and veggies into our diet. However, with average calorie counts ranging from 200 to 300, the smoothies, bowls and flatbreads often lacked a protein or a fat, making them feel more like a snack than a meal. Still, we thought the meal delivery service could be great for folks with busy lifestyles or people who are tired of cooking.

“If you’re someone who wants to add more fruits and veggies into your diet but you have zero motivation to shop for said ingredients (let alone prepare them), you’ll find Daily Harvest makes your health goals easier to reach,” Amanda Tarlton, Reviewed shopping editor, said.

While exact prices for custom boxes are dependent on your food selections, the brand’s rings up for just $83.86—thanks to the $10 medium box discount and a $25 markdown with coupon code WELCOME2022. This box comes pre-filled with 14 top-rated meals, including six smoothies, one soup, six harvest bowls and one pint of ice cream. After the discounts, each item costs just $5.99. Keep in mind, after you subscribe to the delivery service and receive your first delivery, your plan automatically renews for $108.86 every week unless you manually cancel or change it.

If meal prep isn’t your forte, take advantage of this tasty deal and get pre-made breakfast, lunch and dinner options delivered right to your front door.

