Try These Healthy Snack Ideas for Kids

To fuel their growing bodies and provide the energy necessary to study and stay active, kids and teens need to eat every 3 to 4 hours, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. That’s where snacks come in.

But not any snack will do. "Unfortunately, many popular kid snacks are filled with sugars, sodium, and/or refined flour,” says Amy Keating, R.D., a CR nutritionist. The solution: Come up with healthy snack ideas that are as satisfying as the less nutritionally desirable options. "Snacks can be a great way for your child to get in an extra serving of foods they need, like vegetables or dairy," Keating says.

And remember that it’s not all about individual nutrients, or fat and calorie counts, especially with options for kids. In our example below, for instance, a cheese stick and Triscuits have more calories and fat than cheddar Goldfish crackers. But the cheese and crackers provide more calcium, more protein, and more fiber—making them a healthier choice overall.

Below, we have five healthier snack swap ideas—just in time for school.

