Try one of these Blue Flower Moon rituals this weekend if you want to blossom into your best self

The Blue Flower Moon brings power and reflection to the table this month. Are you ready to celebrate the moon and help yourself bloom? Try one of these Blue Flower Moon rituals.

This Saturday, May 18th, the Blue Flower Moon will peak at 5:11 p.m. EST. In the 24 hours before and after the full moon’s peak, we’ll be presented with the opportunity to reflect and bring some good into our lives. Are you prepared to take part in some feel-good full moon rituals? We are, too.

May’s Full Flower Moon isn’t just any ordinary full moon. It’s actually a seasonal blue moon. According to the traditional definition, via Space.com, a blue moon is “the third full moon in a season that has four full moons.” Because March’s full moon occurred on the same day as the Spring Equinox and June’s full moon peaks days before the Summer Solstice, we’ll be getting four full moons this spring.

That fact alone is enough to celebrate. Bring on that powerful moon energy, universe. We’re ready for it.

Some magical practitioners believe that a blue moon is twice as powerful as a regular full moon. That means each Blue Flower Moon ritual you choose to partake in may be amplified. We suggest charging any tools you use in your rituals in the light of the blue moon for this same reason. You may even wish to make a blue moon-charged tonic water (water that has been left to absorb the light of the blue moon) to use in future spellwork or blessings.

Meditate on how to become more thoughtful.

In Llewellyn’s Witches’ Datebook 2019, author Natalie Zaman recounts the Indian tale “How the Sun, Moon, and Wind Went to Dinner.” Before the world as we know it came to be, Sun, Moon, and Wind dined with their cousins Thunder and Lightning. Sun and Wind decided not to bring anything back for their mother, Star. However, Moon saved bits of each dish to share with Star upon their return. Because Sun and Wind were so thoughtless, they were cursed to burn and bite, whereas Moon was rewarded and celebrated for her gentleness.

Zaman notes that as we continue through the month of May—the month in which the Goddess is celebrated with the holiday Beltane—it’s important to incorporate aspects of the Divine Feminine into our lives. Thoughtfulness, gentleness, and inner strength can not only help one become more powerful in his or her own right, but these traits can help pass on kindness to others, too, which is something the world can never have too much of.

During the Blue Flower Moon, meditate on how you can become more thoughtful and add more elements of the Divine Feminine into your own life. As Zaman writes, ask the moon for help by using this mantra: Thoughtful, caring Moon above, illuminate gentle ways to live. Let past mishaps go and make a promise to yourself and to the universe that you will become more caring towards others, more open to change that brings strength, and more kind to yourself and others.

Use the energy of Scorpio to invoke a love charm.

During the spring season and in the weeks surrounding Beltane, fertility, love, and sexuality should be celebrated. With the Full Flower Moon rising in Scorpio, a sign of charisma, intimacy, and magnetism, the stars are aligned to invoke a love charm.

As Juliana McCarthy writes in her book, The Stars Within You: A Modern Guide To Astrology, people who are Scorpio Ascendants are “powerful, secretive, and determined” individuals who display “emotional fearlessness.” They’re deep and unafraid of making intense connections. With the moon hanging in Scorpio on the 18th, now is the time to draw inspiration from these traits and will into your life intense connections of your own.

Judy Ann Knock, author of The Provenance Press Guide To The Wiccan Year, offers a simple love charm that only requires two pieces of red felt (cut into 4″ squares), a small piece of paper, a red ink pen, a penny, a small seashell, and a needle and thread.

Cut the red felt pieces into heart shapes, focusing on one heart representing you and the other representing a potential love. On the paper, write your intended’s name on both sides and as many times as will fit. If you do not have someone specific in mind, simply write what you desire, such as “love,” “connection,” “romance,” etc.

Fold the paper around the coin, place the seashell on top, and sandwich the stack between the two hearts. Sew the hearts together and picture your two hearts becoming one. Sleep with the charm under your pillow until love arrives.

Host a garden party.

With the Blue Flower Moon peaking on a Saturday, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t host an all-day garden party. May’s full moon is called the Flower Moon because it’s during this time of year that blossoms pop and the Earth comes alive again. If that’s not something to celebrate, we don’t know what is.

You don’t need to have a garden to throw a garden party, either—this is all about using your imagination. Celebrate spring by filling your home with fresh-cut blossoms, fruit, vegetables, herbal teas, and friends. If you do happen to have an outdoor space, then take your festivities outside. Feel the warmth of the sun on your skin and give thanks that winter has finally loosened its grip.

Although preparing for and throwing a party is a ritual in itself, feel free to invite your guests to partake in springtime rituals, like making wishes and tying them to a wishing tree. Remember to do so using paper and natural twine or cotton ribbon so the materials properly decompose or can be used by birds for nest building.

Like a classic friendship or wish bracelet, tell your friends that once their wish falls from the tree, it will come true.

Take a moment to smell the flowers.

If you’re unable to participate in any of the above Blue Flower Moon rituals, at least do yourself a favor and take a minute to stop and smell the roses (or whatever flowers are currently in bloom near you).

As always, the full moon presents us with time to look inward and recognize our inner beauty as well as the things we wish to change. Some cultures even believe a blue moon is a symbol of change in itself. With that being said, love yourself for who you are at the present, and believe that, in the future, you can alter the traits that nag you. Continue to work hard, but don’t be too hard on yourself. Have faith that you are where you need to be, and give thanks for all the greatness you have in your life.