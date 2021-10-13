Polygel kit creates easy nail extensions

Polygel is a nail enhancement that's supposed to mimic long acrylic nails and last as long as gel nails. Insider's Caroline Aghajanian tests out the Makartt Poly Nail Extension Gel Kit from Amazon to see how beginner-friendly it is, how the colors look, and how long it lasts. The kit comes with six colors of polygel, reusable dual forms, a base gel, topcoat, a nail file, and a dual-end brush and spatula. You'll also need a UV or LED light and slip solution or rubbing alcohol, which are not included in the kit. Products used in this video: Markartt Poly Nail Extension Gel Kit $39.99 https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B076B9CBVZ/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1 Makartt UV LED Nail Lamp $9.99 https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B071F49JDW/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1

