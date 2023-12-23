'Try and do something different': Kelsey Parker's advice on how to survive first Christmas without a loved one

Kelsey Parker has shared some advice to those facing their first Christmas without a loved one (PA)

Kelsey Parker has offered some advice to those struggling with the prospect of facing their first Christmas following the loss of a loved one.

This will be the 33-year-old TV personality and author's second Christmas without husband Tom.

The Wanted singer passed away aged 33 in March, 2022, following a 14-month battle with stage 4 glioblastoma, leaving behind her and their two children, Aurelia, four, and Bodhi, two.

Speaking to The Standard, she admitted that she found her first Christmas without Tom "tough", saying: "I really struggled with Christmas last year because Tom used to spend a lot of Christmases with my family, [so] we tried to mix it up and do something different.

"I think if this is your first [Christmas] of losing someone, try and do something a little bit different. Also, remember that person, but don’t be so hard on yourself, like, if you’re having a bad moment then have that moment and embrace it, then try and get on with the rest of your day."

Last year, Kelsey had shared on Instagram that it had been the “little things” around the holiday season that had got to her the most, such as traditions like no longer buying Tom's favourite Christmas food, not setting a place for him at the table.

She also noted that writing their children’s gift tags as just from “mummy” had felt "so huge”.

The Kent-born star released her debut memoir, Kelsey Parker: With and Without You, earlier this year, documenting the first 18 months of life without Tom, who she calls her "soul mate".

Describing putting pen to paper as “therapy”, she said: “I think for me writing the book has had that realisation that this is my life, this is what I’ve lived through and it shows how strong and positive you can be when life throws cards at you that are really, really c**p.”

While Christmas this year will inevitably be tinged with sadness, she's trying her best, especially for the sake of their kids, to look to the future.

Next year she's “hoping” for a follow-up of her NTA nominated docu-series Life After Tom, but her main goal where New Year's resolutions are concerned is to “just live for today”.