Try something new during Hampton Roads Vegan Restaurant Week

Soulfull Vegan is on a mission to get the community to love vegan restaurants and food.

It’s hosting Hampton Roads Vegan Restaurant Week, Monday through Feb. 19, the week of Valentine’s Day. (Wink. Wink.) Each participating restaurant will have a special menu with a fixed price.

Owners Tree Kelty and wife, Velvet Jacobs, who is a celebrity chef, started Soulfull Vegan in 2019 to bring awareness to a plant-based lifestyle to people of color. Throughout the year, they host vegan markets and vegan health and wellness events. The couple also know how hard it is to run a vegan restaurant. They owned one in Los Angeles and another in Charlotte. Both closed last year.

“Vegan Restaurant Week is our way of showing support to vegan restaurants and encouraging them to keep going in this niche market,” said Kelty, who became a vegan more than 15 years ago after dealing with skin problems. Jacobs has been vegan for 30.

Some of the participating restaurants include Desmond’s Island Soul Grill in Virginia Beach, CLTRE in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, and Palm Tree Vegan and Juice Bar in Hampton. More are being added.

Kelty said: “Vegan Restaurant Week is for everyone.”

Details, hrveganrestaurantweek.com

