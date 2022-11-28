Try Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 during Cyber Monday and get a whole library of games

Try Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 for your first month on Cyber Monday.

Whether you play on PC or console, Game Pass gets you access. Get your first month of Game Pass Ultimate for only $1 before Cyber Monday is done.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to hundreds of games, from AAA titles like Halo to indie masterpieces. Play solo RPG or dive into an online co-op.

Cyber Monday is almost done; if you're a gamer looking for a last minute gift for yourself or a family member, there's no bang for your buck like a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Right now, you can gift yourself instant access to hundreds of top-rated games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a shockingly low price during Cyber Monday 2022.

Get 1 Month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 (Save $13.99)

Microsoft is offering new Game Pass subscribers access to its Ultimate plan during Cyber Monday for only $1 for the first month, after which members will be charged the normal price of $14.99 per month. Those who only play on PCs but still want instant access to Xbox titles are still in luck, and can try a PC Game Pass plan at just $1 for for the first month (then pay $9.99 the following months).

With an Ultimate subscription, players can access more than 100 titles on their consoles, PCs and Android mobile devices. Ultimate members can stream original Xbox classics, such as Psychonauts ($9.99) and The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind ($14.99), along with newer releases optimized for the Xbox Series X, like Doom Eternal ($59.99) and Yakuza: Like a Dragon ($59.99), which will be free-to-play with this subscription.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service was one of the most exciting updates to come out of this year’s recent E3 expo - handout

New games are frequently added to Game Pass, with many Xbox Game Studios titles being added the same day as their physical releases. Ultimate subscribers also get access to Xbox Live Gold for multiplayer gameplay as well as an EA Play membership with access to a collection of Electronic Arts games, including acclaimed titles like Mass Effect 2 ($19.99) and newer titles like Madden NFL 21 ($59.99).

Now that Sony has its own streaming subscription service, PlayStation Plus, it's clear this style of gaming isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Microsoft not only offers some of the best titles on the market from the last 20 years, but also lets you test it out for 93% off. Give the gift of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate this year and blow the mind of your favorite gamer.

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Get one month for just $1 on Cyber Monday