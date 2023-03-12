‘I was trying to beat the rain:’ Deputies clock motorcyclist going 131 mph on Georgia interstate
A man had landed himself in jail after speeding down a Georgia interstate.
According to Forsyth County deputies, on Saturday a motorcycle was traveling on Georgia 400.
Deputies reportedly clocked the driver going 131 mph.
When asked why was he going that fast, he told the deputy, “I was trying to beat the rain”.
The driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving and speeding.
Authorities have not released the driver’s name.
