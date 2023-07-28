After trying to claim self-defense, suspect in fatal Lexington shooting sentenced to prison

A Lexington man who previously tried to claim self defense in the killing of a 44-year-old man was sentenced to prison Friday.

Ahtraivaon Jenkins, 19, accepted a plea deal in June to amended-down charges of second-degree manslaughter and possession of a handgun by a minor, according to court records. He faced the charges after the death of Cornelius Allen.

Fayette Circuit Judge Kim Bunnell sentenced Jenkins to 10 years for the manslaughter charge and 12 months for the handgun possession charge. She ordered those sentences to run at the same time, giving Jenkins 10 years in prison.

Jenkins’ attorney, Wayne Roberts, previously filed a motion to have the case dismissed, citing Kentucky’s stand your ground law. Bunnell denied Roberts’ motion in April and a plea agreement was reached about two months later.

In his motion, Roberts argued that Jenkins had been attacked prior to the shooting and shot the victim in an effort to protect himself.

Roberts rehashed some of his self-defense arguments before the sentencing, asking Bunnell to sentence his client to only five years in prison or a term of probation.

“The issue here is what sentence is sufficient but not greater than necessary to reflect the seriousness of the case and to rehabilitate Mr. Jenkins and to make sure that he is not a danger to the public,” Roberts said. “He has no criminal record, other than this. And he is looking to get out of jail, go to college and get his life back on track.”

Bunnell agreed that the incident was tragic, but still chose to enforce the prosecutors’ recommendation of a 10-year prison sentence.

“Mr. Jenkins, I think at this point if I probate you, I think it would unduly depreciate how serious of an offense I think this is,” Bunnell said.

Jenkins spoke prior to receiving his prison sentence, apologizing to Allen’s family.

“It wasn’t intentional. It was just more so, ‘leave me alone, get off of me,’ but I am truly sorry for my actions,” Jenkins said.

Story continues

Jenkins will get credit for the amount of time he’s spent in a juvenile detention center and in jail, which was just over a year.

Jenkins was originally charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a minor and tampering with physical evidence. The tampering with physical evidence charge was dropped by a grand jury, according to jail records.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Hollow Creek Drive in February 2022. Jenkins was 17 years old at the time of the shooting and arrested shortly afterwards.