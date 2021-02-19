‘I was trying to be a dad’: Ted Cruz jeered by protesters on return to Texas as he admits Mexico trip was ‘obvious mistake’

Josh Marcus
US Senator Ted Cruz said on Thursday his trip to Mexico as Texas faces disastrous winter storms was an “obvious mistake”

US senator Ted Cruz is back in the US after going viral for taking a vacation with his family to Mexico on Wednesday, even as brutal winter weather left hundreds of thousands of his fellow Texans without steady electricity, heat, or running water.

On Thursday Mr Cruz admitted the decision was a “mistake,” but said he was just trying to be a good father and rescue his kids from the state’s power outages and bitter cold.

“Whether the decision to go was tone deaf, look, it was obviously a mistake,” Mr Cruz told reporters, as protesters chanted, “Resign!” in the background. “In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it. I was trying to be a dad.”

The Texas Republican explained that like millions in the Lone Star State, his house hadn’t had heat or power for days, though unlike most, Senator Cruz had the time and resources to take them on a trip to the $309-a-night Ritz-Carlton in Cancún.

More than a million people across the state have been warned to boil their tap water, as downed electrical grids and frozen pipes have compromised parts of the water treatment system. Some, lacking the power or natural gas to boil their water, are effectively cut off altogether.

“All of us have decisions,” Mr Cruz went on. “When you’ve got two girls who have been cold for two days and haven’t had heat or power, and they’re saying, ‘Hey look, we don’t have school. Why don’t we go? Let’s get out of here.’”

Mr Cruz, who arrived at the airport with a large suitcase on Wednesday, was reportedly set to stay through Saturday in Mexico until the trip turned into a scandal and he flew back to the US on Thursday. Sources close to Cruz have said he intended to come right back all along.

The decision to take the trip outraged officials across Texas, some of whom called for Mr Cruz’s resignation, but the GOP senator insisted he had been doing his best to support relief efforts throughout.

“My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas,” Mr Cruz said in a statement on Thursday.

Ted Cruz says he’s ‘trying to get the power up’ in Texas after controversial Cancun trip

Trevor Noah blasts Ted Cruz in biting video of senator criticising other politicians for being ‘out of touch’

Calls for ‘Marie Antoinette’ Ted Cruz to step down over Cancun trip

  • Report: Texas Sen. Ted Cruz traveled to Mexico for vacation while state faces power crisis

    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has traveled to Mexico for a family vacation as his home state struggles with a&nbsp;weather crisis&nbsp;that has left much of Texas without power.

  • Cruz Admits Tone-Deaf Cancun Vacay Was ‘a Mistake’ Over Literal Calls to Resign

    Stringer/ReutersSen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has offered a stunning explanation for flying out to Cancun on Wednesday night as his home state literally froze to death: He was being a good dad.“Whether the decision to go was tone-deaf, look, it was obviously a mistake, and in hindsight I wouldn’t have done it. I was trying to be a dad,” Cruz told reporters late Thursday after returning home to a crowd of protesters chanting “Resign!” “And all of us have made decisions… when you’ve got two girls who’ve been cold for two days and haven’t had heat or power, and they’re saying, ‘Hey look we don’t have school, let’s get out of here.’ I think there are a lot of parents that’d be like, if I can do this, great,” he said. "It was obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn't have done it."Sen. Ted Cruz returned to Texas a day after flying to Mexico with his family as his state reels from a historic storm that has left hundreds of thousands of people without power. https://t.co/7ndXNlccsO pic.twitter.com/GVglObf9tc— ABC News (@ABC) February 19, 2021 Cruz dodged a question from a reporter on whether he had returned simply because he had gotten caught, but he claimed he had always planned to “work remotely” from his hotel while thousands of Texans back home struggled to survive. “It was not my intention for [the trip] to be understood as… somehow diminishing the suffering and hardship other Texans had experienced,” he said late Thursday. Earlier Thursday, as outrage over his getaway grew, he sought to defuse the situation with similar statements. “My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas,” he said. “We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm. My team and I will continue to use all our resources to keep Texans informed and safe.”Cruz acknowledged it had been an “infuriating week” for millions of Texans who were without power, or dangerously close to running out of food and water. But he seemed to suggest he’d always planned to return home after one night, contrary to reports he was intending to stay in Mexico with his wife, Heidi, and two daughters until Saturday. Texts from his wife to a group of friends seemed to show the family planned for the trip to last till Sunday. Cruz walks alongside an unidentified man wearing a Ritz-Carlton t-shirt as he boards a flight back to Texas from Cancun International Airport. Stringer/Reuters A United Airlines source told travel publication Skift that Cruz rebooked his flight back to Houston on Thursday morning, cutting his trip two days short. NBC also reported that Cruz booked his return ticket early Thursday morning. A spokesperson for the airline declined to confirm it to The Daily Beast, saying, “We do not share customer information or booking data.”In brief comments to a Telemundo reporter at Cancun airport, Cruz again suggested he was only “dropping off” his daughters.“Yesterday my daughters asked if they could take a trip with some friends and Heidi and I agreed, so I flew down with them last night, dropped them off here, and now I’m headed back to Texas and back to continuing to work to try to get the power on,” he said, adding that his family was among those without heat and power.On Thursday afternoon, Cruz was spotted arriving back in Houston, escorted by two law enforcement officers.Cruz’s staff had asked the Houston Police Department—which has been busy dealing with the deadly storm—to assist Cruz when he arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday for his departing flight.“His staff requested assistance upon the Senator’s arrival at the airport. Upon his arrival at the terminal, we monitored his movement,” the department said in a statement on Thursday morning.If Ted Cruz Had Any Shame He’d Resign and Stay in Cancun The beach vacation came during an ongoing catastrophe in his home state—freezing weather has caused days of mass power failures, which, in turn, have caused widespread food shortages and water outages. At least 1o people have died and millions have been left cold and in the dark. In his final tweet before the flight, Cruz wrote, “A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good.”Fellow travelers seemed to out his insanely tone-deaf trip on Wednesday night by posting snaps of him inside an airport and then, later, on a plane. In the photos, Heidi Cruz is visible alongside her husband, raising questions about the senator’s explanation that he needed to escort their daughters, aged 10 and 13. According to The New York Times, Heidi Cruz had actually announced the trip to neighbors on Wednesday morning, writing in a group text: “Anyone can or want to leave for the week? We may go to Cancún.”She reportedly went on to mention a “direct flight” and “hotels w capacity,” revealing plans for a stay at the local Ritz-Carlton. But for those stuck behind, she said, “We have gas stove so at least we can heat water little that there is happy to help anyone we can too.”As Cruz’s office stayed silent for hours, the senator’s opponents leaped on the blunder. Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman who lost to Cruz in 2018, has been busy calling senior citizens to make sure they’re surviving the deep freeze. He told MSNBC that his rival “is vacationing in Cancun right now when people are literally freezing to death in the state that he was elected to represent and serve.”Texas Rep. Gene Wu, a Democrat, posted one of the many photos of Cruz. He followed it with a tweet that said, “I have so many expletives.”Guess which US Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water? pic.twitter.com/fNY00EmMMR— Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) February 18, 2021 Cruz’s decision to leave home for the sunny shores of Cancun came just two days after he told his constituents to do the opposite. “I was speaking this weekend with the meteorologist expert who was saying the combination of these two storms, we could see up to 100 people lose their lives this week in Texas. So don’t risk it. Keep your family safe and just stay home and hug your kids,” Cruz said on the “Joe Pags Show” on Feb. 15.But Cruz had no problem slamming Democrats for the same behavior back in December. After Austin Mayor Steve Adler took a trip to Cabo while simultaneously telling residents to stay home to minimize the spread of COVID-19, Cruz was one of the most vocal critics.“Hypocrites. Complete and utter hypocrites. And don’t forget @MayorAdler who took a private jet with eight people to Cabo and WHILE IN CABO recorded a video telling Austinites to ‘stay home if you can…this is not the time to relax,’” he wrote in a Dec. 2 tweet. Adler’s office didn’t immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment, but Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office told The Daily Beast that Turner was too busy keeping constituents safe to worry about Cruz.“I do not believe Mayor Turner has had time to slow down and read the story about Sen. Ted Cruz flying to Cancun,’” Mary Benton, Turner’s director of communications, told The Daily Beast. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a similar comment during a Thursday press briefing, after revealing plans to ask President Joe Biden for a major disaster declaration to provide further relief for residents. “Candidly, I haven’t been following people’s vacation plans,” the Republican official said after he was asked about Cruz’s travel.‘People Are Greedy’: The Absurd Electric Bills Slamming TexansResidents in the Lone Star state were left seething. Akilah Scott-Amos, a 43-year-old small business owner who lives near Houston, told The Daily Beast, “Texas should have went Blue. Cruz is enjoying a vacation in Mexico, amongst the people who he probably doesn't care for anyway, while Beto is out trying to solve problems!”Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, said that he was “not surprised” but “disappointed.” “I feel like he just continuously lets us down,” the Forth Worth resident said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ted Cruz Left Behind His Dog Whose Name Is Snowflake Because of Course It Is

    Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has had an absolutely humiliating 24 hours, thanks to his ill-advised decision to take a luxury vacation to Cancun, Mexico, in the middle of the worst weather disaster to hit his home state in generations, try in vain to hide it, then after getting caught trying to blame his daughters for his decision. Cruz has pretty much been the main character on Twitter ever since, with the vast majority of discourse devoted to either condemning his tone-deaf disregard for his constituents, or dunking on him for it. But he found a way to make the whole bad day become ridiculous, thanks to his decision to leave the family dog behind at his Houston home while the family bounced for Mexico. Which is how we all found out Cruz’s dog’s name: Snowflake. Yeah. On Thursday, New York Magazine writer Michael Hardy broke the story that Cruz left the dog behind despite the freezing temperatures and widespread power outages affecting millions of Texans. And he also unearthed the 2014 Facebook post in which Cruz first unveiled the dog’s unfortunately on-the-nose name. Don’t worry, apparently Cruz had a security guard at his house who apparently has been taking care of Snowflake. Also Read: Ted Cruz Uses His Daughters as Excuse for Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Outage That didn’t stop Twitter users from calling Cruz out anew for leaving the poor dog in icy cold Houston — though it seems that at least some power had been restored to his neighborhood by Thursday — or just dunking on him for adding yet another humiliating wrinkle to the story. Read on for a sample: We ride at dawn, for Snowflake. https://t.co/SHF2uaVCx3 — FishOnTheRun (@FishOnTheRun1) February 19, 2021 Just realized who Snowflake reminds me of and pic.twitter.com/7VUgsrSpqy — Natalia Antonova (@NataliaAntonova) February 19, 2021 Snowflake IS Texas! https://t.co/2V8Q13RTLK — Antifascist Charm School ✿ ✿ ✿ ꕤ ꕤ 🏴‍☠️ (@femme_phememe) February 19, 2021 I'm crying pic.twitter.com/C92sKDJz5l — Delia Cai (@delia_cai) February 19, 2021 John Wick style movie but it’s Snowflake getting revenge on Ted Cruz pic.twitter.com/ZV9lJpy3cf — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) February 19, 2021 Read original story Ted Cruz Left Behind His Dog Whose Name Is Snowflake Because of Course It Is At TheWrap

  • Texas weather updates - live: Boy, 11, ‘dies of hypothermia’ as Cruz accused of leaving dog during Cancun trip

    Follow latest updates on Texas storm

  • 'Obviously a mistake': Cruz returns from Cancun after uproar

    Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said his family vacation to Mexico was “obviously a mistake” as he returned stateside Thursday following an uproar over his disappearance during a deadly winter storm. The Associated Press and other media outlets reported that he had traveled out of the country with his family as hundreds of thousands of Texans were still grappling with the fallout of a winter storm that crippled the state’s power grid. Cruz said in an earlier statement Thursday that he accompanied his family to Cancun a day earlier after his daughters asked to go on a trip with friends, given that school was canceled for the week.

  • Ted Cruz Flew to Cancun in Midst of Massive Power, Heating Outages in Texas

    Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) flew to Cancun, Mexico, on Wednesday while his state was in the midst of a historic snow storm and massive power outages, multiple outlets reported on Thursday. Photographs of the senator at an airport were uploaded to social media on Wednesday evening, with allegations that Cruz was flying to Cancun. “The photos speak for themselves,” a Republican source told Fox. Cruz is booked on a flight home to Houston for Thursday afternoon, CNN reported. Meanwhile, an unusually severe winter storm brought snow and freezing temperatures to Texas on Sunday. Millions of residents were left without power, heat, or potable water after the storm shut down the state’s power grid and energy infrastructure. Residents have resorted to building fires for heat and melting snow for drinking water. National Review has reached out to Senator Cruz’s office for comment. “This storm is dangerous,” Cruz said in a radio interview on Monday. “And there’s a second storm expected to hit this week, which will make things even worse. So if you can stay home, don’t go out on the roads, don’t risk the ice.” Cruz is expected to return to the Houston area on Thursday. Update 1:30 p.m.: Cruz released a statement on Thursday afternoon saying he chose to fly out after his daughters asked him. Statement from Senator Ted Cruz on his trip to Cancun. pic.twitter.com/2g8NGcn91V — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 18, 2021 “With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” Cruz said. “My team and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas.” Cruz was initially scheduled to return home on Saturday, a source at United Airlines told travel news outlet Skift.

  • Beto O'Rourke is organizing wellness checks for seniors during Texas' blackouts. Ted Cruz is in Cancun.

    Beto O'Rourke is back is the spotlight as Texas continues to face a statewide crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Texans remain without power Thursday morning as millions more deal with burst pipes and other consequences of unprecedented winter weather. O'Rourke, the former 2020 Democratic presidential and 2018 Texas Senate candidate, has been making the TV rounds to call out the Republicans who've shifted the blame for the power shortages — and is organizing to check in on senior citizens throughout it all. On Wednesday night, O'Rourke announced he and volunteers had made more than 150,000 wellness calls to seniors throughout the state. And in an interview with CNN, he called out Republicans, including Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who have inaccurately placed most of the blame for the power failures on Texas' renewable energy sources. "There has been complete Republican control of the state of Texas for 20 years." Former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke dismisses Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that renewable energy is responsible for power shortages during the winter storm in Texas. pic.twitter.com/vGg2LukFK5 — CNN (@CNN) February 18, 2021 O'Rourke also addressed last month's attack on the Capitol when speaking to MSNBC on Thursday morning. The U.S. needs to "hold those responsible accountable," including "the junior senator from the state of Texas, who I understand is vacationing in Cancun right now while people are literally freezing to death in the state that he was elected to represent." A GOP source confirmed to Fox News that photos of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his family boarding a plane Wednesday night "speak for themselves." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellRudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringed

  • 'Don't let him back in': backlash as Cruz caught leaving Texas for Mexico

    After mocking Austin’s mayor as a hypocrite for his own Mexico trip, Cruz takes heat for leaving as millions suffer from storm Ted Cruz left after telling Texans to stay home. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock “Complete and utter hyprocites,” tweeted Senator Ted Cruz back in December, when Steve Adler, mayor of Austin, was caught directing residents to stay at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus while at his holiday home in Cabo, Mexico. But Cruz is now eating a slice of humble pie – after being caught hopping on a flight to Mexico just days after telling Texans to stay home during a storm that has left millions of Texans without heating, hot water or power. Cruz was pictured on a flight to Cancún while millions in his state are without power, and adults and children have died while trying to keep warm. In a battle of blame-shifting, politicians across the country have blamed everything – from being weak to “socialism” – for the storm’s effects. Governor Greg Abbott went on Fox News on Tuesday to point the finger at renewable energy for the storm, though the Texas grid is overwhelmingly run on gas and oil. Sigh. No love or indeed respect for Ted Cruz, but Gov. Abbott lying that wind power caused the Texas blackout is a much more important story than a stupid trip to Cancun.— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) February 18, 2021 Previous tweets by Cruz also resurfaced this week – of the senator mocking California during its own extreme weather event during the wildfires last year, claiming it was “unable to perform even basic functions of civilization like having reliable electricity”. When reminded of this comment, he simply tweeted: “I got no defense. A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good.” Ted Cruz says he just flew to Cancun to provide moral support for his family, and never planned to stay there, despite the fact he was carrying two large containers of luggage. Checks out. https://t.co/lE8aYgSr6B— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2021 Some defended Cruz’s trip today, saying there was nothing the senator could personally do to fix the failed grid. Others lambasted him, noting that hundreds of local charities, food pantries and mutual aid groups have sprung up to support Texans at this time – while the senator went on holiday. Cruz also drew the ire from Beto O’Rourke, who has spent the last few days connecting residents to local resources and calling thousands of seniors to make sure they are warm. “[Cruz] is vacationing in Cancún right now when people are literally freezing to death in the state that he was elected to represent and serve,” the former congressman and presidential hopeful said on MSNBC Thursday. No, Ted Cruz can't fix the state power grid. However, when a state has a catastrophic emergency, what a senator usually does is tour affected areas, make wellness checks on constituents, and use what they saw to advocate for federal help in Washington. Not hop a jet to Cancun. https://t.co/HFVALD9Ezj— Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) February 18, 2021 It seems that Cruz plans to head back to Texas on Thursday afternoon, although by the looks of it, not everyone wants him back. Calls for the senator to resign, as well as to be blocked from re-entering the country, have abounded on social media. “Mexico can keep him!” the activist Amy Siskind joked. CNN reporting Ted Cruz is booked on a flight back to Houston later today. Honestly, Mexico can keep him!— Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 18, 2021

  • Texas Sen. Ted Cruz flies to Cancún amid his home state's winter weather disaster

    While millions of Texans struggle with a lack of power, heat and water amid deadly winter weather, Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Cancún, Mexico.

  • Trevor Noah Jumps On Board The Ted Cruz Bus And Examines Who’s Under It

    Trevor Noah and The Daily Show took a jaundiced look tonight at the weather and public health crisis in Texas, where people are melting snow for water: “The saddest part is that one poor Texan had to travel 800 miles just to get his water and electricity.” That Texan, of course, was Sen. Ted Cruz, […]

