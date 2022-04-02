Trying to determine Putin's real objectives

Submitted
·1 min read
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor

It appears Putin has instructed his soldiers: Do not kill Ukrainians or seize their buildings, their factories, their farmlands or grab all their properties. Keep the people alive to become full-fledged Russians. We need their labor. Many speak Russian.

Some, of course, will join our party. Those who join our party will take on the management of lifestyles and all other matters, public and private.

Ukraine is the breadbasket of this huge part of the earth. Russia's need for foodstuffs is growing fast and it is too costly to buy our food at retail; we must acquire that food at the lowest cost, to feed our people east of the Urals, where our people cannot produce enough food to sustain themselves because the land is poor for agriculture, but it is limitless in the production of minerals, oils, metals, chemicals, fertilizers and lumber. We need more producer people in Siberia to harvest the riches waiting there.

Some Ukrainians will see our wisdom and join the party. These party members will manage the producers, who will produce food, machinery and industrial products and most life-sustaining needs in excess quantities.

Those who join the party will gain rewarding lifestyles. We will distribute bigger, better homes, dachas, nicer automobiles, and better food and wine. Our party-joiners, of course, must maintain order and peace within the proletariat and weed out protesters.

The party members will measure and report the usefulness or resistance of individuals to our common efforts. The willing workers will produce and the objectors will be removed to Siberia and forced to work or starve.

Is this Putin's objective?

Dave Stiles

Tecumseh

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Letter: Trying to determine Putin's real objectives

Recommended Stories

  • Czech ministry urges Russian diplomats to quit over Ukraine war

    The Czech foreign ministry appealed to Russian diplomats on Friday to resign over their country's invasion of Ukraine to avoid becoming accomplices in the "apocalyptic destruction" of a sovereign country. "Colleagues, we implore those of you who have a conscience and who maintain the capacity to recognize evil: take yourself out of this circle of accomplices," the European Union-member country's foreign ministry said. There was no immediate reply from the Russian embassy in Prague to a request for comment.

  • EXPLAINER: What's next for Europe's natural gas during war?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding payment in rubles for natural gas — or else. Germany is talking about gas rationing in case of a cutoff. There's a lot of discussion around natural gas in Europe against the background of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to say the least.

  • Defense & National Security — Biden facing ire over defense budget

    It’s Thursday! Welcome to Overnight Defense & National Security, your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. Subscribe here. President Biden is under fire from the left over his requested national defense budget for fiscal year 2023. We’ll dive deep into the details, plus Russian President Vladimir Putin…

  • European Council president says China 'cannot turn a blind eye to Russia's violation of international law'

    European Council President Charles Michel said the "global instability is not in China's interest and not in the EU's interest."

  • April Fool’s Day: The best pranks of 2022

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at some of this year's most memorable April Fool's Day pranks.

  • Putin bathes in deer antler extract and regularly sees cancer doctor, report claims

    Investigation by independent Russian journalists casts doubts over president’s health

  • 12 films to watch if you love 'The Matrix'

    Fans of the 1999 sci-fi thriller starring Keanu Reeves might also enjoy movies like "Speed" or "Inception."

  • Pope arrives in Malta; Migration, Ukraine war top his agenda

    Pope Francis arrived in the Mediterranean island nation of Malta on Saturday for a pandemic-delayed weekend visit, aiming to draw attention to Europe’s migration challenge that has only become more stark with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Francis used an elevator to descend from the ITA aircraft onto the tarmac in Malta, as he had used to get on the plane in Rome. It was the first time the 85-year-old Francis has used the tarmac lift and was a sign that the painful knee inflammation he has been suffering for months had gotten worse.

  • Bachelorette alum and author lays out eight steps to restarting a career

    Jason Tartick, former star of "The Bachelorette" and author of "The Restart Roadmap: Rewire and Reset Your Career" discusses his new book on how to restart a career.

  • AerCap Holdings signs lease agreements for new Airbus aircraft

    AerCap, which on Wednesday submitted a $3.5 billion insurance claim for more than 100 jets stuck in Russia, has signed lease agreements for 10 new Airbus A320neo aircraft and two new Airbus A330neo planes with ITA. Dublin-based AerCap's exposure to Moscow was the highest among all lessors when European Union sanctions forced the termination of Russian leases, accounting for 5% of its fleet by value.

  • Ramadan kicks off in much of Middle East amid soaring prices

    The Muslim holy month of Ramadan — when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk — began at sunrise Saturday in much of the Middle East, where Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent energy and food prices soaring. Many in the Southeast Asian nation of Indonesia planned to start observing Sunday and some Shiites in Lebanon, Iran and Iraq were also marking the start of Ramadan a day later. Muslims follow a lunar calendar and a moon-sighting methodology can lead to different countries declaring the start of Ramadan a day or two apart.

  • Live updates | Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat

    Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Friday that it declared a Russian diplomat “persona non grata” and gave him 72 hours to leave the country after it was informed by the prosecutor’s office that the diplomat had been involved in “unregulated intelligence activities.” The expulsion comes as relations between Russia and NATO member Bulgaria, once Moscow’s closest ally in the now defunct Warsaw pact, have cooled down following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Moscow says firms' foreign-listed depositary receipts will be forced to return to Russia

    Several major Russian companies have listings abroad, which has always been a matter of prestige for them. Holders of depositary receipts in Russian companies that are traded abroad can convert them into shares on the Russian market, Reshetnikov said.

  • Razzie Awards rescind Bruce Willis 'honour' after aphasia diagnosis

    The ceremony 'honours' the worst in cinema.

  • The chip challenge: Keeping Western semiconductors out of Russian weapons

    When Silicon Valley chipmaker Marvell learned that one of its chips was found in a Russian surveillance drone recovered in 2016, it set out to investigate how that came to be. “We couldn’t trace it any further,” Marvell Technology Group Ltd Chief Operations Officer Chris Koopmans said in a recent interview. The global chip industry is expected to ship 578 billion chips this year, 64% of them “commodity” chips, said TechInsights’ chip economist Dan Hutcheson.

  • William Tecumseh Sherman knew the enduring cruelty of war

    Gen. William T. Sherman on horseback at fortifications near Atlanta in 1864. George N. Barnard via Library of CongressIt is doubtful the tragic devastation of the Russia-Ukraine War would surprise William Sherman were he alive today. The iconic U.S. Army soldier was a student of war at home and abroad. Sherman, who lived from 1820 to 1891, concluded that war – what the Prussian military theorist Carl von Clausewitz defined as “an act of force to compel [an] enemy to do [one’s] will” – is a fixtu

  • The King David Hotel Offers Luxury With a Sense of History

    At the King David, modern pilgrims can live like kings while exploring the holy sites of Jerusalem. The post The King David Hotel Offers Luxury With a Sense of History appeared first on Worth.

  • Florida Museum of Natural History's latest exhibit features a collection of rare fossils

    Fossils on display at the Florida Museum include those estimated to be 500 million years old discovered in the Burgess Shale in British Columbia.

  • Nicholas Goldberg: In Europe, the war in Ukraine raises the question: Is the past really past?

    War is on everybody's mind in Germany. But not always the immediate war in Ukraine — sometimes it's the wars of the past we promised never to have again.

  • Betty Reid Soskin, Oldest National Park Service Ranger, Retires At 100

    The devoted park ranger said she's enjoyed being a "primary source" of history at California's Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park.