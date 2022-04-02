Letter to the Editor

It appears Putin has instructed his soldiers: Do not kill Ukrainians or seize their buildings, their factories, their farmlands or grab all their properties. Keep the people alive to become full-fledged Russians. We need their labor. Many speak Russian.

Some, of course, will join our party. Those who join our party will take on the management of lifestyles and all other matters, public and private.

Ukraine is the breadbasket of this huge part of the earth. Russia's need for foodstuffs is growing fast and it is too costly to buy our food at retail; we must acquire that food at the lowest cost, to feed our people east of the Urals, where our people cannot produce enough food to sustain themselves because the land is poor for agriculture, but it is limitless in the production of minerals, oils, metals, chemicals, fertilizers and lumber. We need more producer people in Siberia to harvest the riches waiting there.

Some Ukrainians will see our wisdom and join the party. These party members will manage the producers, who will produce food, machinery and industrial products and most life-sustaining needs in excess quantities.

Those who join the party will gain rewarding lifestyles. We will distribute bigger, better homes, dachas, nicer automobiles, and better food and wine. Our party-joiners, of course, must maintain order and peace within the proletariat and weed out protesters.

The party members will measure and report the usefulness or resistance of individuals to our common efforts. The willing workers will produce and the objectors will be removed to Siberia and forced to work or starve.

Is this Putin's objective?

Dave Stiles

Tecumseh

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Letter: Trying to determine Putin's real objectives