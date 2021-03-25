Trying to dislodge the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal is like trying to move the Empire State Building

Madison Hall
suez canel empire state 2x1
The Empire State Building is slightly smaller than the large container ship currently blocking the Suez Canal, the Ever Given. Skye Gould/Insider

  • Two days after it got stuck, blocking the Suez Canal, the Ever Given remains stationary on Thursday.

  • Refloating the boat is proving to be a challenge considering the ship's massive size.

  • If stood vertically, the Ever Given would be larger than New York's Empire State Building.

More than 48 hours after a dust storm beached the Ever Given container ship across the Suez Canal in Egypt, crews and tugboats are still working to unclog one of the world's key trading routes. Perhaps one of the most pressing issues with the vessel is its absolutely gargantuan size: At 1,300 feet long, the ship is slightly larger than New York City's Empire State Building.

If placed vertically, the Ever Given would be the world's 37th tallest building, according to a list of the tallest buildings by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. The largest military aircraft carriers in the world are colloquially known as "floating cities," but the Ever Given surpasses even them in length and width.

The name of the ship blocking the Suez Canal is the 'Ever Given,' not the 'Evergreen'

At its widest, the Suez Canal is only 738 feet, preventing the boat from even being able to turn around within the narrow aquatic boundaries. Satellite images taken of the Ever Given on Thursday morning put the boat's size into perspective, showing the ship splayed out diagonally across the canal and preventing any boats from passing by.

According to a recent Insider report, it could take weeks to dislodge the Ever Given, which could force other ships to take a 15,000-mile detour around the southern tip of Africa to reach their destinations.

An engineer aboard the Maersk Denver, an American container ship, shared one of the first photos of the Suez Canal blockage with the world on Instagram.

The Maersk Denver was positioned directly behind the Ever Given for more than a day as crews attempted to rescue the Netherlands-bound boat, but a live map of the region from VesselFinder shows the ship recently turned around to find a different route.

  Suez Canal Snarled by Giant Ship Choking Key Trade Route

    (Bloomberg) -- A giant ship could be stuck in the Suez Canal for days, blocking one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes that’s vital for the movement of everything from oil to consumer goods.The Ever Given, a container ship longer than the Eiffel Tower, ran aground in the southern part of the canal in Egypt, leaving dozens of vessels gridlocked as they attempt to transit between the Red Sea and Mediterranean. People familiar with the matter said the canal may be blocked for days.The 193-kilometer-long (120 miles) Suez Canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by oil tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America. About 12% of global trade and 8% of liquefied natural gas pass through the canal, as do around one million barrels of oil each day.No progress has been made so far in floating the vessel and clearing the canal, the Gulf Agency Company, which provides services including Suez transits, said by email. Images released by the Suez Canal Authority showed the vessel’s hull firmly wedged into a banking. They also depicted efforts by the Baraka 1, one of eight tug boats deployed so far in the rescue, to try and yank the ship free.The weight of the Ever Given -- about 224,000 tons -- and small size of the tug boats operated by canal authorities have hampered work so far, according to two people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified discussing private details. Ship owners are in talks with SMIT Salvage B.V., which has larger tugs, to assist, indicating that it may take days to clear the canal, one of the people said.Ever Given was grounded early Tuesday amid poor visibility caused by a dust storm and as wind speeds reached 40 knots, resulting in a “loss of the ability to steer the ship,” according to the canal authority. A “blackout” was the cause of the accident, GAC said, without providing more detail.The vessel deviated “from its course due to suspected sudden strong wind,” Taiwan-based Evergreen Line, the time charterer of the vessel, said in an emailed response to questions. Japan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., among those listed as the ship’s owner, declined to comment.“The salvage operation with tugs is under way, and hopefully the vessel will be freed soon, but it could last days,”, said Ralph Leszczynski, head of research at shipbroker Banchero Costa & Co.The blockage has led to a big gridlock in the area. About 42 vessels either in the northbound convoy or arriving to transit the canal northbound are now waiting for the Ever Given to be re-floated, Leth Agencies, one of the top providers of Suez Canal crossing services, said in a notice to clients. The company said it is sending a dredger to help free the ship.About 64 vessels traveling southbound were also affected. GAC said 15 affected ships are waiting at anchorage.Brent crude climbed 2.9% to $62.52 a barrel by 9.36 a.m. in London, paring heavy losses on Tuesday.Ever Given was traveling from China to Rotterdam. The crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.The vessel is carrying cargo for logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, a spokesman for OOCL.At 400 meters in length, Ever Given was built in Japan about three years ago. Shipping companies have been turning to mega-sized vessels to help improve economies of scale, while some key routes -- including the Suez Canal -- have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate them.Read more: Egypt Opens $8 Billion ‘New Suez Canal’ in Boost to El-SisiNavigation is possible along the old canal, the canal authority said. But the vessel is stuck at a point that can’t be bypassed so the old canal can’t help.The canal has been the site of occasional groundings that have halted shipping. Tugboats managed to get the OOCL Japan unstuck after a few hours in October 2017. In one of the most serious delays, the canal was closed for three days in 2004 after an oil tanker, Tropic Brilliance, got lodged.Any prolonged disruption could mean ships need to reroute. Bypassing the Suez Canal by traveling around the Cape of Good Hope can add another two weeks to the voyage from Asia to Europe, leading to significant additional costs and disrupting schedules, said Banchero’s Leszczynski.The shipping industry has had a tumultuous year since the Covid-19 pandemic began roiling global trade in 2020. As countries closed borders to try keep the virus under control, exports from China surged, leading to a dearth of containers and sending maritime rates soaring. The pandemic also exacerbated labor abuse in the industry, with thousands of seafarers stuck on vessels beyond the expiration of their contracts and past the requirements of globally accepted safety standards.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Suez Canal blockage reportedly costing $400 million an hour, could last 'weeks'

A massive container ship is still stuck in the Suez Canal — and the situation could possibly take "weeks" to resolve. On Tuesday morning, the Ever Given, a cargo ship that's about a quarter mile long, became stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal, blocking shipping traffic. By Thursday, it had yet to be successfully moved, and according to Axios, "about 100 ships are stuck in the canal waiting to pass through." Bloomberg also reports that a "rough estimate" based on information from Lloyd's List indicates that "the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour," as westbound traffic is reportedly worth about $5.1 billion a day, while eastbound traffic is worth about $4.5 billion a day. The ship could potentially be there for a while longer, too. The Financial Times quotes the chief executive of Boskalis, which is involved in the ongoing rescue operation, as saying, "The more secure the ship is, the longer an operation will take. It can take days to weeks. Bringing in all the equipment we need, that's not around the corner." At the very least, it sounds like the blockage might last a few more days, as Bloomberg reports that "the best chance for freeing the ship may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak." Ultimately, economist John Glen told the Financial Times that "if goods have to be rerouted via Africa due to the blockage this could add as much as 10 days to delivery times for UK businesses," and "if this does happen it will inevitably lead to shortages of goods and inflationary price rises for consumers." And The New York Times writes that the shipping and supply industry is waiting to find out if this all will "amount to a couple of days' minor inconvenience, or something worse."

  • Egypt shuts Suez Canal amid struggle to refloat grounded megaship

    Egyptian tug boats are trying to free the Taiwan-owned MV Ever Given (Evergreen), lodged sideways and impeding all traffic across Egypt's Suez Canal

  • The name of the ship blocking the Suez Canal is the 'Ever Given,' not the 'Evergreen'

    The ship's name is the "Ever Given" because it's owned by Evergreen Marine Corp. Despite what's painted on its side, it is not called the "Evergreen."

  • How to Dislodge a 200,000-Ton Ship From a Canal Wall

    (Bloomberg) -- When you can’t shift a ship that’s stuck fast into the wall of a canal that’s vital to world trade, there’s only one thing to do: call the salvage guys.The Ever Given container ship -- a 200,000-ton behemoth -- has been blocking what is arguably the world’s most important waterway, the Suez Canal, since Tuesday morning.The struggle to dislodge it is now turning the world’s attention to the work of SMIT Salvage, a legendary Dutch firm whose employees parachute themselves from one ship wreckage to the next, saving vessels often during violent storms. The company is synonymous with some of the most daring naval salvages, including lifting a sunken Russian nuclear submarine in 2001, and removing fuel from inside the Costa Concordia cruise ship after it ran aground in Italy in 2012.SMIT, a unit of Royal Boskalis Westminster NV, is one of the companies appointed by Ever Given’s owner to help move the vessel. The first job will be to work out exactly how entrenched in the wall the ship is, said Boskalis spokesman Martijn Schuttevaer.“It will be critical to inspect the vessel and how deeply it is lodged in the embankment,” Schuttevaer said. “The question is how solidly she has been grounded.”The answer to that question will dictate what comes next. The salvors could have to find a way to lighten the vessel’s enormous weight so that it can be pulled to a less obstructive position. At the moment, it’s blocking the path of more than 100 vessels.The canal handles something like 10% of seaborne trade, spanning everything from finished goods to oil, gas, and dry-bulk commodities. And those cargoes aren’t flowing while the Ever Given is stuck.The process of making the ship lighter means removing things like the ballast water, which helps keep ships steady when they’re at sea. Fuel will probably have to be unloaded too, Schuttavaer said.In a worst-case scenario, it could be that some of the carrier’s containers -- usually filled with everything from furniture to televisions -- may have to be taken off. How long that process lasts would depend on how much equipment is around to do the heavy lifting. It can often involve flying in helicopters to remove the crates one by one.SMIT was due to fly an 8-person team in at dawn Thursday local time to board and inspect the vessel and the grounding. A big part of the initial underwater assessment is how much the banks slope at that point in the canal. Japan’s Nippon Salvage Co. has also been hired to assist in the re-floating, according to a person familiar with the matter.Such teams are usually led by a salvage master, often a former captain or someone with knowledge of the industry, but can also include divers, welders and crane operators, according to Joseph Farrell III, director of business development at Resolve Marine, another company that offers salvage services. He declined to comment specifically on the Ever Given.Stern TestPictures now seen across the globe of the vessel spread fully across the canal, point to the first major hurdle. It ran aground both at the front and at the back, almost perpendicular to the canal walls. That’s leaving very little room to simply tow it away from either end, SMIT says.For now, the focus is on dredging around the vessel. The canal authority has dispatched two of its dredgers, the Mashor and the 10th of Ramadan, to remove sand from underwater before rescuers attempt to pull it. From the shore, excavators are also working around the vessel. Western shipping experts who analysed photos of the Ever Given calculated that her protruding bulb was as much as 5 meters buried into the canal wall.Not everything in the grounding has been bad news. One thing that’s likely to make the process easier is that the ship has gotten itself stuck in sand, rather than rock. More malleable material around the Ever Given should make for a slightly smoother escape.There are already tug boats around the ship working to help with its removal, but with such a giant vessel, bigger ones with more horsepower are usually needed. Crews are hoping that periods of higher tide over the next few days will be conducive to helping free the Ever Given.Until then, the world’s commodity and maritime markets -- and the world trade they serve -- will be left hanging, waiting on the professionals to help shift a 200,000-ton ship.“There’s only a few companies in the world that do what we do,” said Farrell. “It’s a challenge, the container ships are always the biggest jobs.”(Adds details on Nippon Salvage in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

