‘He’s trying to kill me:’ Man recalls being shot twice terrifying road rage battle

A man was shot and an innocent bystander left hospitalized after a driver opened fire during a road rage incident in Hall County.

Michael Gabriel was shot twice and heard nine more gunshots after passing another car on Highway 365 in Gainesville on Wednesday morning.

A 65-year-old woman driving down the road was hit by a stray bullet and remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

“There wasn’t a warning shot. He’s trying to kill me,” Gabriel said.

Police have arrested Steven Cooper, 26, and charged him with aggravated assault. Investigators add that they found a 2-year-old child in Cooper’s backseat at the time of the shooting.

