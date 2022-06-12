Trying to Make Money Selling Stocks? Calculate This

Rebecca Lake
·7 min read
SmartAsset: How to Find Cost Basis of Old Stock
SmartAsset: How to Find Cost Basis of Old Stock

Buy low and sell high is one of the most fundamental rules of stock investing. Knowing the cost basis of the stocks you purchase can help you estimate your potential profit should you decide to sell. You may also need to know the cost basis for tax purposes when you’re reporting capital gains or capital losses. But, if you’re not sure exactly what you paid, there are a few options for how to find the cost basis of old stock. Here’s what you need to know.

A financial advisor can help you create a financial plan for your needs and goals.

What Is Cost Basis?

Cost basis is the original purchase price of an asset. When you buy stocks, mutual funds or other securities, your cost basis is the price you pay for it on the day that you purchase it. Cost basis includes the asset’s price, along with brokerage fees, mutual fund load fees and any other costs you pay to trade.

There are different reasons why you might need to know how to find the cost basis of old stock or other assets. As mentioned, you can use the cost basis to estimate how much of a capital gain you might realize by selling stocks that have increased in value. That can be useful when weighing whether to sell now or hold onto your investments a little longer.

Capital gains from the sale of stocks or other investments are taxable under IRS rules. The short-term capital gains tax rate applies to investments held for less than one year. You’ll pay the more favorable long-term capital gains tax rate for investments held longer than one year.

Cost basis can also tell you how much of a capital loss you might realize if you’re selling off stocks that have dropped in value. The IRS allows investors to deduct up to $3,000 in capital losses from ordinary income each year, or $1,500 in the case of married couples who file separate returns.

How to Find the Cost Basis of Old Stock

To find the cost basis of old stock, you’ll first need to know what you paid for it. This task may be simple, depending on when you purchased the investment. The tax code requires brokerages to report your cost basis to the IRS when you sell an investment. But this rule only applies if the investment was purchased on or after specific dates.

For example, reporting is required if you purchased:

  • Equities on or after January 1, 2011

  • Mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and dividend reinvestment plans (DRIPs) on or after January 1, 2012

  • Bonds, options and other securities on or after January 1, 2014

Cost basis is reported on IRS Form 1099 B. If you receive a Form 1099 B and the cost basis box is empty, there are other ways to find the cost basis for old stock.

First, you can log in to your brokerage account and review your transaction statements for the time period when you purchased the stock. Keep in mind that if you bought shares of the same stock on different dates then you may have to look through multiple statements or transaction confirmations.

If you can’t find the information you need online, then you can try calling the brokerage to see if they can provide some numbers for you. You can also look through historical stock pricing data to find the stock’s average price for the day you bought it. If that fails, you may be able to get historical price data directly from the company.

How to Calculate Cost Basis for Old Stock

SmartAsset: How to Find Cost Basis of Old Stock
SmartAsset: How to Find Cost Basis of Old Stock

There are a couple of ways you can approach accounting when trying to find the cost basis of old stock. First, you can use the “first in, first out” (FIFO) method, which is usually recommended if you bought multiple shares of the same stock on different dates.

If you’re calculating cost basis using first in, first out rules then you’d use the price you paid for the shares initially. This method assumes that the shares you purchase first are the ones you pay the least amount of money for.

So, say you buy 100 shares of stock in XYZ company on March 1, again July 1 and once more on October 1 of the same year. You pay $100 per share in March, $125 per share in July and $140 per share in October. The first in, first out method would use the $100 per share you paid back in March to calculate your cost basis for any shares you sell.

First in, first out is a simple way to calculate cost basis. But it can result in a larger capital gain being realized on paper, which could mean owing more in taxes when selling stocks at a profit. Some brokerages use this method to calculate cost basis automatically unless you choose the specific identification method.

The specific identification method means you can choose which shares of stock are sold, based on what you originally paid for them. So using the previous example, you could decide which price point ($100, $125 or $140) should be used for calculating your cost basis.

This method could potentially reduce your tax liability by minimizing capital gains but it does require a little more homework on your part. You’ll need to know what you paid for the stocks each time you purchased. You’ll also need to be specific in telling your broker which shares to sell, i.e. sell 100 shares of XYZ stock that were purchased on March 1 for $100 each.

Cost Basis Recordkeeping Tips for Investors

Depending on when you purchased stocks or other investments, your brokerage should be keeping track of your cost basis for you. But it can still be a good idea to maintain your own records so you have a backup.

Here are three tips that FINRA suggests for keeping track of cost basis when buying and selling stocks:

  • Save the transaction confirmations your brokerage sends you each time you make a trade

  • Make note of any stock dividends paid out to you or non-dividend distributions since these can factor in to cost basis calculations

  • If you’re buying multiple shares of the same stock and plan to use specific identification for cost basis calculations, make a note of the date shares are purchased and the price

Also, keep in mind that you may need to use a different method to find the cost basis for shares of stock that you inherit or receive as a gift. In that case, you may need to make your calculations using the original owner’s basis or the fair market value of the stocks at the time you received them.

Bottom Line

SmartAsset: How to Find Cost Basis of Old Stock
SmartAsset: How to Find Cost Basis of Old Stock

Knowing how to find cost basis of old stock matters for tax reporting when you’re buying or selling investments. The more you’re able to minimize tax liability the more of your investment returns you’re able to keep.

Tips for Investing

  • Consider talking to your financial advisor about finding the cost basis of old stock, if you’re unsure of which method to use. If you don’t have a financial advisor yet, finding one doesn’t have to be complicated. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Tax-loss harvesting can help you to minimize your tax bill if you’re reporting capital gains. Harvesting losses simply means selling off stocks at a loss to offset gains in your portfolio. If you’re investing through a robo advisor, this may be done for you automatically. But you can harvest losses yourself through a taxable brokerage account.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Worawee Meepian, ©iStock.com/Prostock-Studio, ©iStock.com/Drazen_

The post How to Find Cost Basis of Old Stock appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan’s Yen Takes a Beating in a Global Market Rout, Breaking With Habit

    The yen is approaching its weakest point since 2002, stuck between a strong U.S. dollar and Japan’s easy-money policy.

  • 10 Safe Blue Chip Stocks to Buy in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 safe blue chip stocks to buy in June. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the current market situation and blue chip stocks, go directly to 5 Safe Blue Chip Stocks to Buy in June. Inflation is eating away at the purchasing power of consumers across the […]

  • Debt and Dividends Can Co-Exist. Here Are 5 Stocks That Shouldn’t Wilt.

    Southern, Ford Motor, Deere, Domino’s Pizza, and MetLife look well positioned to keep their dividends steady despite relatively elevated debt loads.

  • Ukraine says it will export grain through Poland, Romania

    STORY: Dmytro Senik said global food security was at risk because Russia's invasion of Ukraine had halted Kyiv's Black Sea grain exports, causing widespread shortages and soaring prices.Ukraine is the world's fourth-largest grain exporter and it says there are some 30 million tonnes of grain stored in Ukrainian-held territory which it is trying to export via road, river and rail.Ukraine was in talks with Baltic states to add a third corridor for food exports, Senik said.He did not give details on how much grain has already moved or would be moved through these routes, and said bottlenecks had slowed supply chains.

  • The Stock Market’s Biggest Fear These Days: Strong Economic Data

    (Bloomberg) -- All of a sudden, the market’s back in “good-news-is-bad-news” mode. Any positive readings on the economy, particularly those on employment and inflation, can be interpreted as signals that the Federal Reserve will have to stay aggressive with its rate hiking regime. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleTrump’s Air Force One Deal P

  • Stocks sink again as hot inflation reading triggers market shock waves: What investors need to know

    'There's really nowhere to hide' from stagflation, says a Beam Capital Management portfolio manager.

  • Analysts Cut Signet Jewelers Price Target Amid Inflation Worries

    Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey has lowered the price target on Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) to $85 (35% upside) from $100, citing a challenging macro environment. Telsey maintained the Market Perform rating on the shares. Telsey said the efforts to improve merchandising and digital capabilities continued to drive topline growth and profitability in Q1. Related: Signet Jewelers Q1 Earnings Beat Street View; Reaffirms FY23 Outlook Meanwhile, the analyst is cautious about inflatio

  • Help!? I'm Sending Out an E.T.F.

    It was a very tough Thursday and Friday for investors, and I've got an index exchange-traded fund play that might help. Inflation data sent equities in a tailwind causing the Nasdaq to drop more than 6% during the final two days of trading. The odds of a three-quarter point hike when the Federal Reserve meets next Wednesday feels like a coin flip now and the five-year and 30-year Treasury yield inverted late in the week.

  • Tesla 3-1 Stock Split: Here's What Elon Musk Needs to Happen First

    Electric vehicle maker says it wants to go forward with plans for another stock split, but there's something that has to happen first.

  • How to Make Money (or Even Get Rich) During a Stock Market Crash

    Nobody knows when a stock (or the stock market) has hit bottom. People can speculate -- and every analyst hoping for a little bit of television fame most certainly will -- but no person, no matter how many past predictions they claim to have gotten right knows when a stock or the market has fallen as low as it will go. Down markets, bear markets, market crashes -- whatever you want to call them follow no rules.

  • The SEC is trying to reshape the US stock market - but that could mean retail investors will have to start paying fees on trades again

    SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is proposing changes in how trades by retail investors are handled. That could mean a shift in payment for order flow.

  • The economic shock hitting the housing market is getting bigger—6% mortgage rates look close

    The higher than expected inflation reading has made financial markets jittery again. Here's why that's bad news for homebuyers.

  • How much mortgage can you afford based on your salary, income and assets?

    Before you can even start searching for a new home, you first need to zero in on your homebuying budget.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) in March, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time this year, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bit

  • Is This 9% Dividend Yield Too Good to Pass Up?

    The challenge is in finding a dividend stock that strikes a good balance between paying out a high dividend and at the same time offering sufficient safety. Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) stands out for its impressive dividend yield of 8.8%, which is well above the S&P 500's yield of about 1.4%. Skeptical investors may wonder if it is too good to be true.

  • The bear market rally is over because investors are expecting more shocks from inflation and rates, Bank of America says

    Markets received another inflation reality check with May's reading reaching a new 41-year high of 8.6%.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    No two ways about it: It's been a challenging year on Wall Street. Since the curtain opened on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average and broad-based S&P 500 have both fallen by a double-digit percentage. Meanwhile, the growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has declined by a peak of 31% since hitting its record-closing high in November.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.6% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Friday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Want Loads of Passive Income? Avoid These 3 (Very) Tempting Mistakes

    Dividend stocks are just as prone as other stocks to underperforming the market and doing pretty much everything except what you want them to do -- increase and pay out. The catch is that some of the worst dividend investing mistakes are disguised as being juicy opportunities. Let's go over three of the most tempting and most destructive foibles so that you'll be protected against them when you're figuring out which passive income stocks are worth your money.

  • ‘Catastrophically bad’ inflation report is boosting chances of a 75-basis-point interest-rate hike next week

    Friday’s consumer-price index report for May — which showed the annual headline U.S. inflation rate climbing to 8.6% in May, with few signs of having peaked — is boosting the chances of a jumbo-sized rate increase by monetary-policy makers as soon as next week, and eliciting dire warnings that central bankers have completely lost control of prices. Fed funds futures traders now see a 21% chance of a 75-basis-point hike in June, up from just 3.6% on Thursday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Beneath the issue of where the Fed goes from here is a much more fundamental and serious problem: Some observers fear the U.S. central bank has already effectively lost control of inflation.