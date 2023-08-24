‘Trying to do our part’: Muggsy Bogues’ charity golf tournament aims at food insecurity

Charlotte Hornets legend Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues is known for his skills on the court, but he’s inviting some celebrity friends to show off their skills on the green in an effort to raise money for families in need.

Channel 9 Sports Reporter DaShawn Brown spoke with Muggsy Thursday ahead of the fifth annual Celebrity Golf Classic set for September 25 at The Club at Longview.

“They say the average golfer, it’s hard to even break 100, so I am beyond that,” Bogues told Brown when asked about how good his golf game is.

He’ll be joined by some big names in sports, like Dell Curry and Steve Smith, in a fundraiser focused on tackling one of the Charlotte area’s most pressing issues. The Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation is distributing food to families in areas that are often underserved, and it provides access to education and job skills.

“Food insecurity is a problem in our community,” Bogues said. “Sixteen percent of Mecklenburg families fall under that insecurity, so we’re trying to do our part.”

There’s still time to sign up to be a sponsor or play in the charity tournament; find all of the information to sign up at this link.

