'I was trying to put it down': Man killed by police heard in new video

Seconds after a Rochester police officer shot Todd Novick in the back on Christmas Eve, the mortally wounded civilian tried to explain why he had pulled a BB gun from his pocket as he fled.

"I was trying to put it down," Novick said in a new fuller cut of the police footage, as he lay face down in gravel while two officers handcuffed him. "I was trying to put it down. I'm sorry."

The New York Attorney General's Office has released an extended version of the body-worn camera footage captured by the officer who shot Novick on Murray Street late last year. Novick died from his injuries, and the AG's office is investigating his death.

Rochester police had previously released an edited compilation video of the shooting, which ended before Novick's comments to police.

Todd Novick stands on Murray Street on Christmas Eve 2023, answering questions from a police officer. Police shot him in the back as he ran away from this sidewalk after they say he pulled a BB gun from his pocket. As he was handcuffed, Novick tried to explain why he had pulled the BB gun, new video footage shows. "I was trying to put it down. I'm sorry."

At a press conference in December, Rochester Police Chief David Smith said that the body-worn camera footage told a "very small part of the story" and said police had questions about why Novick drew the toy gun while he ran.

"It's speculation," Smith said at the time. "This is three seconds. It's going to take months to unravel and put together the minutiae of this."

The video from the AG's Office has a title screen with the name "Officer Celiberti" on it. Once the body-worn footage begins, there is a title tag that says, "Todd Novick: Officer Celiberti."

However, it's not clear what that partial officer identification on the title screen means. There is no direct information from the AG release or video hosting page that the name is connected to the officer seen in the video who shot Novick.

We have reached out to both the police department and the AG's Office for clarification.

