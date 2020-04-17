SEATTLE, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tryten Healthcare Team has responded to COVID-19 by announcing two solutions that help safely address how to provide more practitioners and how to connect with at-risk populations.

"Today, we need healthcare providers to triage, monitor and treat those impacted by the COVID-19 virus and we need to be able to connect family members to their loved ones who may be in quarantine or isolation. Hopefully, with the introduction of two solutions that make access to patients easier, Tryten can help ease some of the stress we are all going through at this time," said Dr. Deborah A. Jeffries, Global Director of Healthcare at Tryten.

Tryten has introduced the Virtual Visitor to assist in remote video visitations and the Virtual Rounding Assistant so practitioners can see patients easily and safely using live interactive video no matter where the patient is located.

Tony Janzen, founder and CEO of Tryten, states, "It's so important to find every way possible to assist in combating COVID-19. I am working with the Tryten Healthcare Team and our partners to ensure we do all that we can to support those in need."

About Tryten

Tryten provides mobile healthcare vehicle solutions for EHR access, Video Remote Interpreting (VRI), Tele-sitting, and Telehealth to improve the patient experience, population health, and reduce the cost of care. Tryten manufactures mobile carts that support video conferencing solutions provided by partners. A trusted partner for over 20 years, Tryten provides safe solutions to enable value-based care when and where it is most needed.

Media Contact

Phone: 1-800-860-4455

Email: julie.truong@tryten.com

Related Images

image1.png

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tryten-responds-to-covid-19-with-two-solutions-301042596.html

SOURCE Tryten